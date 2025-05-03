What is Immutable X (IMX)

Immutable X is the first layer two (L2) scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability and zero gas fees for minting and trading, all without compromising user or asset security. Immutable X is the most technically advanced solution for NFT scaling ever built, developed with StarkWare’s powerful STARK prover and rollup technology. The IMX token is the native ERC20 utility token of the Immutable X protocol, which users can earn by conducting pro-network activities such as trading, and which can be used to pay fees, perform governance or stake on the protocol.

Immutable X is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Immutable X investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check IMX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about Immutable X on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Immutable X buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Immutable X Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Immutable X, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of IMX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Immutable X price prediction page.

Immutable X Price History

Tracing IMX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing IMX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Immutable X price history page.

How to buy Immutable X (IMX)

Looking for how to buy Immutable X? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Immutable X on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

IMX to Local Currencies

1 IMX to VND ₫ 16,536.346 1 IMX to AUD A$ 0.97402 1 IMX to GBP ￡ 0.4713 1 IMX to EUR € 0.552992 1 IMX to USD $ 0.6284 1 IMX to MYR RM 2.683268 1 IMX to TRY ₺ 24.237388 1 IMX to JPY ¥ 91.05516 1 IMX to RUB ₽ 51.993816 1 IMX to INR ₹ 53.181492 1 IMX to IDR Rp 10,301.637696 1 IMX to KRW ₩ 880.111904 1 IMX to PHP ₱ 34.976744 1 IMX to EGP ￡E. 31.897584 1 IMX to BRL R$ 3.55046 1 IMX to CAD C$ 0.867192 1 IMX to BDT ৳ 76.60196 1 IMX to NGN ₦ 1,007.048704 1 IMX to UAH ₴ 26.14144 1 IMX to VES Bs 54.0424 1 IMX to PKR Rs 177.158528 1 IMX to KZT ₸ 323.412344 1 IMX to THB ฿ 20.80004 1 IMX to TWD NT$ 19.298164 1 IMX to AED د.إ 2.306228 1 IMX to CHF Fr 0.515288 1 IMX to HKD HK$ 4.8701 1 IMX to MAD .د.م 5.818984 1 IMX to MXN $ 12.304072

Immutable X Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Immutable X, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications: