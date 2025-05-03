What is Inspect (INSP)

Inspect is the pulse of Web3, a cutting-edge layer 2 solution that empowers users within the X (Twitter) and other social ecosystems with indispensable tools and insights for navigating the dynamic realms of cryptocurrencies and NFTs.

Inspect Price Prediction

Inspect Price History

Inspect Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Inspect, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Inspect What is the price of Inspect (INSP) today? The live price of Inspect (INSP) is 0.00546 USD . What is the market cap of Inspect (INSP)? The current market cap of Inspect is $ 2.29M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of INSP by its real-time market price of 0.00546 USD . What is the circulating supply of Inspect (INSP)? The current circulating supply of Inspect (INSP) is 419.29M USD . What was the highest price of Inspect (INSP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Inspect (INSP) is 0.4096 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Inspect (INSP)? The 24-hour trading volume of Inspect (INSP) is $ 3.75K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

