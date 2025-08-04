What is John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)

Captain Tsubasa -RIVALS- | Mini App is a next-generation football game that combines the globally beloved Captain Tsubasa with the power of Web3. JOHN plays a crucial role in supporting the growth of the entire ecosystem as the game evolves, ensuring that players can enjoy its long-term value.

John Tsubasa Rivals is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your John Tsubasa Rivals investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check JOHN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about John Tsubasa Rivals on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your John Tsubasa Rivals buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

John Tsubasa Rivals Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as John Tsubasa Rivals, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of JOHN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our John Tsubasa Rivals price prediction page.

John Tsubasa Rivals Price History

Tracing JOHN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing JOHN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our John Tsubasa Rivals price history page.

John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about JOHN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)

Looking for how to buy John Tsubasa Rivals? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase John Tsubasa Rivals on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

JOHN to Local Currencies

1 JOHN to VND ₫ 468.9333 1 JOHN to AUD A$ 0.0274428 1 JOHN to GBP ￡ 0.013365 1 JOHN to EUR € 0.0153252 1 JOHN to USD $ 0.01782 1 JOHN to MYR RM 0.0753786 1 JOHN to TRY ₺ 0.7249176 1 JOHN to JPY ¥ 2.61954 1 JOHN to ARS ARS$ 24.081057 1 JOHN to RUB ₽ 1.417581 1 JOHN to INR ₹ 1.5526566 1 JOHN to IDR Rp 292.1311008 1 JOHN to KRW ₩ 24.6814128 1 JOHN to PHP ₱ 1.0251846 1 JOHN to EGP ￡E. 0.8541126 1 JOHN to BRL R$ 0.0985446 1 JOHN to CAD C$ 0.0244134 1 JOHN to BDT ৳ 2.1512304 1 JOHN to NGN ₦ 26.958987 1 JOHN to UAH ₴ 0.7354314 1 JOHN to VES Bs 2.19186 1 JOHN to CLP $ 17.2854 1 JOHN to PKR Rs 4.9929858 1 JOHN to KZT ₸ 9.549738 1 JOHN to THB ฿ 0.578259 1 JOHN to TWD NT$ 0.5322834 1 JOHN to AED د.إ 0.0653994 1 JOHN to CHF Fr 0.014256 1 JOHN to HKD HK$ 0.1397088 1 JOHN to MAD .د.م 0.1610928 1 JOHN to MXN $ 0.3355506 1 JOHN to PLN zł 0.0655776 1 JOHN to RON лв 0.0780516 1 JOHN to SEK kr 0.171963 1 JOHN to BGN лв 0.0299376 1 JOHN to HUF Ft 6.1299018 1 JOHN to CZK Kč 0.3783186 1 JOHN to KWD د.ك 0.00539946 1 JOHN to ILS ₪ 0.0607662

John Tsubasa Rivals Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of John Tsubasa Rivals, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About John Tsubasa Rivals What is the price of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) today? The live price of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) is 0.01782 USD . What is the market cap of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)? The current market cap of John Tsubasa Rivals is -- USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of JOHN by its real-time market price of 0.01782 USD . What is the circulating supply of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)? The current circulating supply of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) is -- USD . What was the highest price of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) is 0.04351 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN)? The 24-hour trading volume of John Tsubasa Rivals (JOHN) is $ 738.18K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

XRP SEC Case: Complete Analysis of Ripple Lawsuit and ETF Approval Timeline 2025 The five-year legal battle between Ripple and the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is nearing resolution in 2025, with the SEC facing an August 15 deadline to decide on its appeal, marking a watershed moment for the cryptocurrency industry. After years of uncertainty, XRP holders finally received regulatory clarity when both parties resolved their dispute, setting a powerful precedent for digital asset regulation in the United States.

ARI Wallet Daily Quiz Answer Today, August 4, 2025 Looking for today’s ARI Wallet Daily Quiz answer? You’re in the right place. The ARI Wallet Daily Quiz is one of the easiest ways to earn free ARI coins. Just one tap a day earns you 10 tokens. Since its launch in January 2025, ARI Wallet has gained strong traction in the Web3 testnet space, attracting both beginners and experienced users preparing for AriChain’s potential mainnet launch. Want to boost your Web3 earnings even further? ARI Wallet Quiz Answer Today – August 4, 2025 Answer verified and updated daily, so you don’t miss your reward. If you got it right,