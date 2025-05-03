What is KARURA (KAR)

Karura is the decentralized financial hub of Kusama. The network is built as Acala’s sister network with nearly the same codebase, enabling a scalable, user-friendly, and fast cross-chain DeFi platform. Karura’s parachain is a fast-moving and powerful platform that enables efficient, inexpensive, and sophisticated financial applications, improving trading effectiveness and saving time.

KARURA Price Prediction

KARURA Price History

How to buy KARURA (KAR)

KAR to Local Currencies

KARURA Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of KARURA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About KARURA What is the price of KARURA (KAR) today? The live price of KARURA (KAR) is 0.03949 USD . What is the market cap of KARURA (KAR)? The current market cap of KARURA is $ 4.61M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of KAR by its real-time market price of 0.03949 USD . What is the circulating supply of KARURA (KAR)? The current circulating supply of KARURA (KAR) is 116.67M USD . What was the highest price of KARURA (KAR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of KARURA (KAR) is 13.4167 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of KARURA (KAR)? The 24-hour trading volume of KARURA (KAR) is $ 54.92K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

