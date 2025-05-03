Join MEXC Today
Terra Price(LUNA)
The current price of Terra (LUNA) today is 0.1838 USD with a current market cap of $ 130.50M USD. LUNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Terra Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.93M USD
- Terra price change within the day is -1.81%
- It has a circulating supply of 709.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the LUNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate LUNA price information.
Track the price changes of Terra for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00339
|-1.81%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0056
|+3.14%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0196
|-9.64%
|90 Days
|$ -0.1095
|-37.34%
Today, LUNA recorded a change of $ -0.00339 (-1.81%), reflecting its latest market activity.Terra 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0056 (+3.14%), showing the token's short-term performance.Terra 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LUNA saw a change of $ -0.0196 (-9.64%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Terra 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.1095 (-37.34%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Terra: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-1.81%
-3.98%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The new Terra network will inherit the deep developer pool and passionate LUNAtic community that made Terra Classic the 2nd largest smart contract blockchain behind Ethereum.
Terra is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Terra investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check LUNA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Terra on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Terra buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Terra, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of LUNA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Terra price prediction page.
Tracing LUNA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing LUNA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Terra price history page.
Looking for how to buy Terra? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Terra on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 LUNA to VND
₫4,836.697
|1 LUNA to AUD
A$0.28489
|1 LUNA to GBP
￡0.13785
|1 LUNA to EUR
€0.161744
|1 LUNA to USD
$0.1838
|1 LUNA to MYR
RM0.784826
|1 LUNA to TRY
₺7.089166
|1 LUNA to JPY
¥26.63262
|1 LUNA to RUB
₽15.207612
|1 LUNA to INR
₹15.554994
|1 LUNA to IDR
Rp3,013.114272
|1 LUNA to KRW
₩257.422928
|1 LUNA to PHP
₱10.230308
|1 LUNA to EGP
￡E.9.329688
|1 LUNA to BRL
R$1.03847
|1 LUNA to CAD
C$0.253644
|1 LUNA to BDT
৳22.40522
|1 LUNA to NGN
₦294.550528
|1 LUNA to UAH
₴7.64608
|1 LUNA to VES
Bs15.8068
|1 LUNA to PKR
Rs51.816896
|1 LUNA to KZT
₸94.594508
|1 LUNA to THB
฿6.08378
|1 LUNA to TWD
NT$5.644498
|1 LUNA to AED
د.إ0.674546
|1 LUNA to CHF
Fr0.150716
|1 LUNA to HKD
HK$1.42445
|1 LUNA to MAD
.د.م1.701988
|1 LUNA to MXN
$3.598804
For a more in-depth understanding of Terra, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
