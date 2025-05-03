Join MEXC Today
Levva Protocol Token Price(LVVA)
The current price of Levva Protocol Token (LVVA) today is 0.003981 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. LVVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Levva Protocol Token Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 194.61K USD
- Levva Protocol Token price change within the day is -1.06%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Track the price changes of Levva Protocol Token for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00004265
|-1.06%
|30 Days
|$ -0.001177
|-22.82%
|60 Days
|$ +0.002981
|+298.10%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002981
|+298.10%
Today, LVVA recorded a change of $ -0.00004265 (-1.06%), reflecting its latest market activity.Levva Protocol Token 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.001177 (-22.82%), showing the token's short-term performance.Levva Protocol Token 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, LVVA saw a change of $ +0.002981 (+298.10%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.Levva Protocol Token 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.002981 (+298.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of Levva Protocol Token: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.45%
-1.06%
-9.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Levva is your AI-powered DeFi portfolio manager that does all the heavy lifting for you. Our AI co-pilot tailors investment strategies to your goals, securely automates yield optimization, and gives you full control over your portfolio with zero complexity. Whether you're new to DeFi or a pro, Levva makes it effortless, safe, and optimized so you can focus on what matters while your assets work for you.
|1 LVVA to VND
₫104.760015
|1 LVVA to AUD
A$0.00617055
|1 LVVA to GBP
￡0.00298575
|1 LVVA to EUR
€0.00350328
|1 LVVA to USD
$0.003981
|1 LVVA to MYR
RM0.01699887
|1 LVVA to TRY
₺0.15354717
|1 LVVA to JPY
¥0.5768469
|1 LVVA to RUB
₽0.32938794
|1 LVVA to INR
₹0.33691203
|1 LVVA to IDR
Rp65.26228464
|1 LVVA to KRW
₩5.57562936
|1 LVVA to PHP
₱0.22158246
|1 LVVA to EGP
￡E.0.20207556
|1 LVVA to BRL
R$0.02249265
|1 LVVA to CAD
C$0.00549378
|1 LVVA to BDT
৳0.4852839
|1 LVVA to NGN
₦6.37979136
|1 LVVA to UAH
₴0.1656096
|1 LVVA to VES
Bs0.342366
|1 LVVA to PKR
Rs1.12232352
|1 LVVA to KZT
₸2.04886146
|1 LVVA to THB
฿0.1317711
|1 LVVA to TWD
NT$0.12225651
|1 LVVA to AED
د.إ0.01461027
|1 LVVA to CHF
Fr0.00326442
|1 LVVA to HKD
HK$0.03085275
|1 LVVA to MAD
.د.م0.03686406
|1 LVVA to MXN
$0.07794798
