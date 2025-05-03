Manta Network Logo

Manta Network Price(MANTA)

USD

Manta Network (MANTA) Live Price Chart

$0.2117
$0.2117$0.2117
-7.23%(1D)

MANTA Live Price Data & Information

The current price of Manta Network (MANTA) today is 0.2117 USD with a current market cap of $ 87.26M USD. MANTA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Manta Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.01M USD
- Manta Network price change within the day is -7.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 412.19M USD

Get real-time price updates of the MANTA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MANTA price information.

MANTA Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of Manta Network for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.016499-7.23%
30 Days$ +0.012+6.00%
60 Days$ -0.0989-31.85%
90 Days$ -0.2014-48.76%
Manta Network Price Change Today

Today, MANTA recorded a change of $ -0.016499 (-7.23%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Manta Network 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.012 (+6.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Manta Network 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, MANTA saw a change of $ -0.0989 (-31.85%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Manta Network 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.2014 (-48.76%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

MANTA Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of Manta Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

$ 0.2103
$ 0.2103$ 0.2103

$ 0.2351
$ 0.2351$ 0.2351

$ 10
$ 10$ 10

-1.63%

-7.23%

-10.45%

MANTA Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

$ 87.26M
$ 87.26M$ 87.26M

$ 1.01M
$ 1.01M$ 1.01M

412.19M
412.19M 412.19M

What is Manta Network (MANTA)

Manta Network is the multi-modular ecosystem for zero-knowledge (ZK) applications.

Manta Network is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your Manta Network investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check MANTA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about Manta Network on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your Manta Network buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

Manta Network Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Manta Network, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MANTA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Manta Network price prediction page.

Manta Network Price History

Tracing MANTA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MANTA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Manta Network price history page.

How to buy Manta Network (MANTA)

Looking for how to buy Manta Network? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Manta Network on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

MANTA to Local Currencies

1 MANTA to VND
5,570.8855
1 MANTA to AUD
A$0.328135
1 MANTA to GBP
0.158775
1 MANTA to EUR
0.186296
1 MANTA to USD
$0.2117
1 MANTA to MYR
RM0.903959
1 MANTA to TRY
8.141982
1 MANTA to JPY
¥30.658394
1 MANTA to RUB
17.556281
1 MANTA to INR
17.892884
1 MANTA to IDR
Rp3,470.491248
1 MANTA to KRW
296.498552
1 MANTA to PHP
11.74935
1 MANTA to EGP
￡E.10.739541
1 MANTA to BRL
R$1.196105
1 MANTA to CAD
C$0.292146
1 MANTA to BDT
25.80623
1 MANTA to NGN
340.352207
1 MANTA to UAH
8.80672
1 MANTA to VES
Bs18.6296
1 MANTA to PKR
Rs59.682464
1 MANTA to KZT
109.630962
1 MANTA to THB
฿7.00727
1 MANTA to TWD
NT$6.501307
1 MANTA to AED
د.إ0.776939
1 MANTA to CHF
Fr0.173594
1 MANTA to HKD
HK$1.640675
1 MANTA to MAD
.د.م1.960342
1 MANTA to MXN
$4.145086

Manta Network Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Manta Network, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official Manta Network Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Manta Network

