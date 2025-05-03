What is Metis (METIS)

Metis integrates the Decentralized Autonomous Company (DAC) framework within its Layer 2 infrastructure, a differentiating factor that makes it easy for any developers, builders, or community leaders to build their applications and communities. It also makes it easy to use the pre-set tools to facilitate their development, manage collaboration, and enjoy the network effects of the world’s largest decentralized finance ecosystem, without the costs and bottlenecks normally associated with Ethereum.

How to buy Metis (METIS)

METIS to Local Currencies

Metis Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Metis, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

What is the price of Metis (METIS) today? The live price of Metis (METIS) is 14.96 USD . What is the market cap of Metis (METIS)? The current market cap of Metis is $ 95.34M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of METIS by its real-time market price of 14.96 USD . What is the circulating supply of Metis (METIS)? The current circulating supply of Metis (METIS) is 6.37M USD . What was the highest price of Metis (METIS)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Metis (METIS) is 323.04 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Metis (METIS)? The 24-hour trading volume of Metis (METIS) is $ 145.88K USD .

