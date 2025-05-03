What is Multichain (MULTI)

Multichain is a Cross-Chain Router Protocol (CRP), an infrastructure developed for the seamless flow of on-chain assets’ interoperability. It aims to become the ultimate router of Web3.

Multichain is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



Multichain Price Prediction

Multichain Price History

How to buy Multichain (MULTI)

MULTI to Local Currencies

Multichain Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Multichain What is the price of Multichain (MULTI) today? The live price of Multichain (MULTI) is 0.14018 USD . What is the market cap of Multichain (MULTI)? The current market cap of Multichain is $ 2.04M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of MULTI by its real-time market price of 0.14018 USD . What is the circulating supply of Multichain (MULTI)? The current circulating supply of Multichain (MULTI) is 14.54M USD . What was the highest price of Multichain (MULTI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Multichain (MULTI) is 25.05 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Multichain (MULTI)? The 24-hour trading volume of Multichain (MULTI) is $ 59.51K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

