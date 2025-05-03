Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MACHINA Price(MXNA)
The current price of MACHINA (MXNA) today is 0.005347 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. MXNA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key MACHINA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 81.71K USD
- MACHINA price change within the day is +3.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the MXNA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate MXNA price information.
Track the price changes of MACHINA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00020269
|+3.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.001834
|+52.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.000793
|-12.92%
|90 Days
|$ -0.009953
|-65.06%
Today, MXNA recorded a change of $ +0.00020269 (+3.94%), reflecting its latest market activity.MACHINA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.001834 (+52.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.MACHINA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, MXNA saw a change of $ -0.000793 (-12.92%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.MACHINA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.009953 (-65.06%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of MACHINA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.17%
+3.94%
-27.52%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Dark Machine is a team-based dark mech shooter designed using the latest game and blockchain technologies. Esports and modern tokenomics synergistically join forces to create an entertainment experience where digital ownership of items that players care about the most transforms the world of competitive mech battles. Dark Machine will be the world’s first blockchain game to support decentralized tournaments. The project takes the best blend of top Japanese entertainment and combines them in an industry-first simultaneous production of BCG and Anime, with the BCG being a unique blend of Transformers and Stranger Things as an arena-shooter style game built on the industry-leading game engine Unreal Engine 5. The co-founders have 20+ years of experience working as directors/producers in top gaming studios.
MACHINA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your MACHINA investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check MXNA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about MACHINA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your MACHINA buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as MACHINA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of MXNA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our MACHINA price prediction page.
Tracing MXNA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing MXNA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our MACHINA price history page.
Looking for how to buy MACHINA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase MACHINA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 MXNA to VND
₫140.706305
|1 MXNA to AUD
A$0.00828785
|1 MXNA to GBP
￡0.00401025
|1 MXNA to EUR
€0.00470536
|1 MXNA to USD
$0.005347
|1 MXNA to MYR
RM0.02283169
|1 MXNA to TRY
₺0.20564562
|1 MXNA to JPY
¥0.77435254
|1 MXNA to RUB
₽0.44342671
|1 MXNA to INR
₹0.45192844
|1 MXNA to IDR
Rp87.65572368
|1 MXNA to KRW
₩7.48879432
|1 MXNA to PHP
₱0.2967585
|1 MXNA to EGP
￡E.0.27125331
|1 MXNA to BRL
R$0.03021055
|1 MXNA to CAD
C$0.00737886
|1 MXNA to BDT
৳0.6517993
|1 MXNA to NGN
₦8.59642537
|1 MXNA to UAH
₴0.2224352
|1 MXNA to VES
Bs0.470536
|1 MXNA to PKR
Rs1.50742624
|1 MXNA to KZT
₸2.76899742
|1 MXNA to THB
฿0.1769857
|1 MXNA to TWD
NT$0.16420637
|1 MXNA to AED
د.إ0.01962349
|1 MXNA to CHF
Fr0.00438454
|1 MXNA to HKD
HK$0.04143925
|1 MXNA to MAD
.د.م0.04951322
|1 MXNA to MXN
$0.10469426
For a more in-depth understanding of MACHINA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee