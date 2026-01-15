Miyaku.Ai Price Today

The live Miyaku.Ai (MYKA) price today is $ 0.04743, with a 4.20% change over the past 24 hours. The current MYKA to USD conversion rate is $ 0.04743 per MYKA.

Miyaku.Ai currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- MYKA. During the last 24 hours, MYKA traded between $ 0.04669 (low) and $ 0.05294 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, MYKA moved 0.00% in the last hour and +117.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 1.77K.

Miyaku.Ai (MYKA) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.77K$ 1.77K $ 1.77K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 47.43M$ 47.43M $ 47.43M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

