What is Nabox (NABOX)

Nabox is a Cross-chain DeFi wallet with DID capabilities built for Web 3.0. Built on the cross-chain friendly NULS blockchain, Nabox enables seamless transactions and swaps across various chains via NerveNetwork technology. With Nabox, users are able to utilize their digital assets across chains at the click of a button. With this, we hope to be the enabler of high performance blockchains, allowing their closer integration to the Ethereum Layer 2 infrastructure.

Nabox Price Prediction

Nabox Price History

How to buy Nabox (NABOX)

NABOX to Local Currencies

Nabox Resource

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Nabox What is the price of Nabox (NABOX) today? The live price of Nabox (NABOX) is 0.000001866 USD . What is the market cap of Nabox (NABOX)? The current market cap of Nabox is $ 389.27K USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NABOX by its real-time market price of 0.000001866 USD . What is the circulating supply of Nabox (NABOX)? The current circulating supply of Nabox (NABOX) is 208.61B USD . What was the highest price of Nabox (NABOX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Nabox (NABOX) is 0.0003789 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Nabox (NABOX)? The 24-hour trading volume of Nabox (NABOX) is $ 61.39K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

