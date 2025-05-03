What is neur.sh (NEUR)

Neur is an open-source, full-stack application that brings together the power of LLM models and blockchain technology. Designed for the Solana ecosystem, Neur enables seamless interactions with DeFi protocols, NFTs, and much more through an intelligent interface.

What is the price of neur.sh (NEUR) today? The live price of neur.sh (NEUR) is 0.0023 USD . What is the market cap of neur.sh (NEUR)? The current market cap of neur.sh is $ 2.09M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of NEUR by its real-time market price of 0.0023 USD . What is the circulating supply of neur.sh (NEUR)? The current circulating supply of neur.sh (NEUR) is 909.80M USD . What was the highest price of neur.sh (NEUR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of neur.sh (NEUR) is 0.08 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of neur.sh (NEUR)? The 24-hour trading volume of neur.sh (NEUR) is $ 69.63K USD .

