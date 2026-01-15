NOTHING Price Today

The live NOTHING (NOTHING) price today is $ 0.003235, with a 19.88% change over the past 24 hours. The current NOTHING to USD conversion rate is $ 0.003235 per NOTHING.

NOTHING currently ranks #1642 by market capitalisation at $ 3.23M, with a circulating supply of 999.92M NOTHING. During the last 24 hours, NOTHING traded between $ 0.002483 (low) and $ 0.003486 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.005459246435501649, while the all-time low was $ 0.000062881193425982.

In short-term performance, NOTHING moved +1.50% in the last hour and +12.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.64K.

NOTHING (NOTHING) Market Information

Rank No.1642 Market Cap $ 3.23M$ 3.23M $ 3.23M Volume (24H) $ 54.64K$ 54.64K $ 54.64K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.24M$ 3.24M $ 3.24M Circulation Supply 999.92M 999.92M 999.92M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 999,923,105.572346 999,923,105.572346 999,923,105.572346 Circulation Rate 99.99% Public Blockchain SOL

