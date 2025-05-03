What is OMAX (OMAX)

OMAX Coin relies on a system of PoS consensus that can support short block time and lower fees. The most bonded validator candidates of staking will become validators and produce blocks. The double sign detection and other slashing logic guarantee security, stability, and chain finality.The OMAX Coin also supports EVM-compatible smart contracts and protocols. This is the native and only usable currency in the OMAX ecosystem.

OMAX is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your OMAX investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



Additionally, you can:

- Check OMAX staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.

- Read reviews and analytics about OMAX on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your OMAX buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

OMAX Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as OMAX, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of OMAX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our OMAX price prediction page.

OMAX Price History

Tracing OMAX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing OMAX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our OMAX price history page.

How to buy OMAX (OMAX)

Looking for how to buy OMAX? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase OMAX on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

OMAX to Local Currencies

1 OMAX to VND ₫ 7.499775 1 OMAX to AUD A$ 0.00044175 1 OMAX to GBP ￡ 0.00021375 1 OMAX to EUR € 0.0002508 1 OMAX to USD $ 0.000285 1 OMAX to MYR RM 0.00121695 1 OMAX to TRY ₺ 0.0109611 1 OMAX to JPY ¥ 0.0412737 1 OMAX to RUB ₽ 0.02363505 1 OMAX to INR ₹ 0.0240882 1 OMAX to IDR Rp 4.6721304 1 OMAX to KRW ₩ 0.3991596 1 OMAX to PHP ₱ 0.0158175 1 OMAX to EGP ￡E. 0.01445805 1 OMAX to BRL R$ 0.00161025 1 OMAX to CAD C$ 0.0003933 1 OMAX to BDT ৳ 0.0347415 1 OMAX to NGN ₦ 0.45819735 1 OMAX to UAH ₴ 0.011856 1 OMAX to VES Bs 0.02508 1 OMAX to PKR Rs 0.0803472 1 OMAX to KZT ₸ 0.1475901 1 OMAX to THB ฿ 0.0094335 1 OMAX to TWD NT$ 0.00875235 1 OMAX to AED د.إ 0.00104595 1 OMAX to CHF Fr 0.0002337 1 OMAX to HKD HK$ 0.00220875 1 OMAX to MAD .د.م 0.0026391 1 OMAX to MXN $ 0.0055803

OMAX Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of OMAX, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About OMAX What is the price of OMAX (OMAX) today? The live price of OMAX (OMAX) is 0.000285 USD . What is the market cap of OMAX (OMAX)? The current market cap of OMAX is $ 2.47M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of OMAX by its real-time market price of 0.000285 USD . What is the circulating supply of OMAX (OMAX)? The current circulating supply of OMAX (OMAX) is 8.67B USD . What was the highest price of OMAX (OMAX)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of OMAX (OMAX) is 0.005025 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of OMAX (OMAX)? The 24-hour trading volume of OMAX (OMAX) is $ 116.91K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

Hot News

Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.

From Exchange to Ecosystem Builder: MEXC Celebrates 7th Anniversary at TOKEN2049 Dubai with $300M Ecosystem Development Fund Launch MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!