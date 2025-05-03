What is Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)

Pudgy Penguins is launching a memecoin - $PENGU. The Pudgy Penguins community can only be so large with an NFT and the types of holders are limited to wealthy individuals because the NFTs are so expensive. $PENGU is a memecoin that allows everyone to participate in the Pudgy Penguins brand no matter the individual's economic status. We are targeting everyone who loves the penguin brand and meme as well as the CT audience who have been priced out of our NFTs.

Pudgy Penguins Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Pudgy Penguins, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of PENGU? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Pudgy Penguins price prediction page.

Pudgy Penguins Price History

Tracing PENGU's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing PENGU's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Pudgy Penguins price history page.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Pudgy Penguins What is the price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) today? The live price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is 0.009797 USD . What is the market cap of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)? The current market cap of Pudgy Penguins is $ 615.84M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PENGU by its real-time market price of 0.009797 USD . What is the circulating supply of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)? The current circulating supply of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is 62.86B USD . What was the highest price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is 0.099 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)? The 24-hour trading volume of Pudgy Penguins (PENGU) is $ 8.50M USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

