Play AI Price Today

The live Play AI (PLAI) price today is $ 0.002095, with a 1.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current PLAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.002095 per PLAI.

Play AI currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- PLAI. During the last 24 hours, PLAI traded between $ 0.002094 (low) and $ 0.002159 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, PLAI moved -1.14% in the last hour and -1.88% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 148.29K.

Play AI (PLAI) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 148.29K$ 148.29K $ 148.29K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 2.10M$ 2.10M $ 2.10M Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BASE

The current Market Cap of Play AI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 148.29K. The circulating supply of PLAI is --, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 2.10M.