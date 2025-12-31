I love puppies Price Today

The live I love puppies (PUPPIES1) price today is $ 0.0000000000000661, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUPPIES1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000000000661 per PUPPIES1.

I love puppies currently ranks #3959 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 PUPPIES1. During the last 24 hours, PUPPIES1 traded between $ 0.0000000000000587 (low) and $ 0.0000000000000691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000000250694990435, while the all-time low was $ 0.000000000000316317.

In short-term performance, PUPPIES1 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +20.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.54.

I love puppies (PUPPIES1) Market Information

Rank No.3959 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 72.54$ 72.54 $ 72.54 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 27.81K$ 27.81K $ 27.81K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Total Supply 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 420,690,000,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain ETH

The current Market Cap of I love puppies is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.54. The circulating supply of PUPPIES1 is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.81K.