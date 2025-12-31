ExchangeDEX+
The live I love puppies price today is 0.0000000000000661 USD. PUPPIES1 market cap is 0 USD.

$0.0000000000000661
0.00%1D
I love puppies (PUPPIES1) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:32:00 (UTC+8)

I love puppies Price Today

The live I love puppies (PUPPIES1) price today is $ 0.0000000000000661, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current PUPPIES1 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0000000000000661 per PUPPIES1.

I love puppies currently ranks #3959 by market capitalisation at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 PUPPIES1. During the last 24 hours, PUPPIES1 traded between $ 0.0000000000000587 (low) and $ 0.0000000000000691 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.000000250694990435, while the all-time low was $ 0.000000000000316317.

In short-term performance, PUPPIES1 moved 0.00% in the last hour and +20.18% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 72.54.

I love puppies (PUPPIES1) Market Information

$ 0.00
$ 72.54
$ 27.81K
0.00
420,690,000,000,000,000
420,690,000,000,000,000
The current Market Cap of I love puppies is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 72.54. The circulating supply of PUPPIES1 is 0.00, with a total supply of 420690000000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 27.81K.

I love puppies Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0000000000000587
24H Low
$ 0.0000000000000691
24H High

$ 0.0000000000000587
$ 0.0000000000000691
$ 0.000000250694990435
$ 0.000000000000316317
+20.18%

I love puppies (PUPPIES1) Price History USD

Track the price changes of I love puppies for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 00.00%
30 Days$ +0.0000000000000056+9.25%
60 Days$ -0.0000000000000609-47.96%
90 Days$ -0.0000000000004339-86.78%
I love puppies Price Change Today

Today, PUPPIES1 recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.

I love puppies 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.0000000000000056 (+9.25%), showing the token's short-term performance.

I love puppies 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, PUPPIES1 saw a change of $ -0.0000000000000609 (-47.96%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

I love puppies 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000000000004339 (-86.78%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

What factors influence I love puppies's prices?

PUPPIES1 token prices are influenced by: community sentiment and social media hype, trading volume and liquidity, whale wallet movements, overall crypto market trends, meme coin sector performance, listing on new exchanges, tokenomics and supply dynamics, and speculative trading behavior typical of meme tokens.

Why do people want to know I love puppies's price today?

People want to know PUPPIES1 price today because they are investors or traders tracking their portfolio value, considering buying or selling decisions, monitoring market volatility, or simply staying updated on their cryptocurrency holdings for financial planning purposes.

Price Prediction for I love puppies

About I love puppies

PUPPIES1 is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. It is primarily designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, enabling users to send and receive funds globally in a secure and efficient manner. The asset utilizes a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work models. PUPPIES1 also features a capped supply model, limiting the total number of tokens that can ever be in circulation. This asset is typically used within the broader crypto ecosystem for various purposes, including decentralized finance (DeFi) applications and digital collectibles. Overall, PUPPIES1 aims to provide a decentralized solution for financial transactions and digital ownership.

What is I love puppies (PUPPIES1)

In a world where dogs once ruled,a new era dawns—the Age of Puppies. Endorsed by Elon,Let the dogs rest. The $Puppies are taking over.

Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:32:00 (UTC+8)

I love puppies (PUPPIES1) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

I love puppies Hot News

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

Apple (AAPL) Dividend 2026 Forecast: Why Smart Traders Prefer Capital Gains Over Yield

December 31, 2025
MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

MEXC Concludes Year-End Golden Era Showdown, Reveals 2,000g Gold Bar and BTC Winners

December 31, 2025
Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner&#8217;s Guide 2026)

Copy Trading Guide: How to Invest Like Pro Traders (Complete Beginner’s Guide 2026)

December 31, 2025
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

