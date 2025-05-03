What is Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR)

Designed as an easy-to-play and easy-to-build ecosystem, Vulcan Forged is a community-based project that promotes the development of world-class blockchain games by supporting developers through its development programs, incubation and crowdfunding. For blockchain game enthusiasts, Vulcan Forged is a one-stop shop where they can access popular games and a huge NFT marketplace to buy and sell digital assets in-game. The entire ecosystem is powered by its own PYR settlement, staking and utility token. The ERC20-compatible PYR is a cross-platform currency that can be used in game titles that are part of the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Vulcan Forged PYR What is the price of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) today? The live price of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is 1.0624 USD . What is the market cap of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR)? The current market cap of Vulcan Forged PYR is $ 45.87M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of PYR by its real-time market price of 1.0624 USD . What is the circulating supply of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR)? The current circulating supply of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is 43.17M USD . What was the highest price of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is 10.777 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR)? The 24-hour trading volume of Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is $ 707.27K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

