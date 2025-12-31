ROAR Price Today

The live ROAR (ROAR) price today is $ 0.00001767, with a 1.11% change over the past 24 hours. The current ROAR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001767 per ROAR.

ROAR currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- ROAR. During the last 24 hours, ROAR traded between $ 0.00001767 (low) and $ 0.00001805 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, ROAR moved -1.12% in the last hour and -14.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 3.95.

ROAR (ROAR) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 3.95$ 3.95 $ 3.95 Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 17.67K$ 17.67K $ 17.67K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Public Blockchain BSC

