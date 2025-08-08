What is RUSSELL (RUSSELL)

RUSSELL is the Akita Inu mascot of Base and the beloved dog of Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong. With the tagline “A Walk into Forever,” it has become a symbol of the Base community.

RUSSELL is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your RUSSELL investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.



RUSSELL Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as RUSSELL, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of RUSSELL? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our RUSSELL price prediction page.

RUSSELL Price History

Tracing RUSSELL's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing RUSSELL's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our RUSSELL price history page.

RUSSELL (RUSSELL) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about RUSSELL token's extensive tokenomics now!

RUSSELL to Local Currencies

1 RUSSELL to VND ₫ 162.57407 1 RUSSELL to AUD A$ 0.00945234 1 RUSSELL to GBP ￡ 0.00457172 1 RUSSELL to EUR € 0.0052513 1 RUSSELL to USD $ 0.006178 1 RUSSELL to MYR RM 0.02619472 1 RUSSELL to TRY ₺ 0.25138282 1 RUSSELL to JPY ¥ 0.908166 1 RUSSELL to ARS ARS$ 8.1935725 1 RUSSELL to RUB ₽ 0.4923866 1 RUSSELL to INR ₹ 0.54125458 1 RUSSELL to IDR Rp 101.27867232 1 RUSSELL to KRW ₩ 8.59248596 1 RUSSELL to PHP ₱ 0.35165176 1 RUSSELL to EGP ￡E. 0.29988012 1 RUSSELL to BRL R$ 0.03354654 1 RUSSELL to CAD C$ 0.00846386 1 RUSSELL to BDT ৳ 0.7500092 1 RUSSELL to NGN ₦ 9.46092742 1 RUSSELL to UAH ₴ 0.25533674 1 RUSSELL to VES Bs 0.790784 1 RUSSELL to CLP $ 5.980304 1 RUSSELL to PKR Rs 1.75158656 1 RUSSELL to KZT ₸ 3.3358111 1 RUSSELL to THB ฿ 0.19998186 1 RUSSELL to TWD NT$ 0.18453686 1 RUSSELL to AED د.إ 0.02267326 1 RUSSELL to CHF Fr 0.0049424 1 RUSSELL to HKD HK$ 0.04843552 1 RUSSELL to MAD .د.م 0.05584912 1 RUSSELL to MXN $ 0.11484902 1 RUSSELL to PLN zł 0.0225497 1 RUSSELL to RON лв 0.0268743 1 RUSSELL to SEK kr 0.0593088 1 RUSSELL to BGN лв 0.01031726 1 RUSSELL to HUF Ft 2.10064356 1 RUSSELL to CZK Kč 0.129738 1 RUSSELL to KWD د.ك 0.00188429 1 RUSSELL to ILS ₪ 0.02119054

People Also Ask: Other Questions About RUSSELL What is the price of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) today? The live price of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) is 0.006178 USD . What is the market cap of RUSSELL (RUSSELL)? The current market cap of RUSSELL is $ 6.00M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of RUSSELL by its real-time market price of 0.006178 USD . What is the circulating supply of RUSSELL (RUSSELL)? The current circulating supply of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) is 970.98M USD . What was the highest price of RUSSELL (RUSSELL)? As of 2025-08-08 , the highest price of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) is 0.013928 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of RUSSELL (RUSSELL)? The 24-hour trading volume of RUSSELL (RUSSELL) is $ 62.78K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

