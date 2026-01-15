Solana Retardz Price Today

The live Solana Retardz (SCAMSOL) price today is $ 0.00006317, with a 0.23% change over the past 24 hours. The current SCAMSOL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00006317 per SCAMSOL.

Solana Retardz currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SCAMSOL. During the last 24 hours, SCAMSOL traded between $ 0.00006301 (low) and $ 0.00006868 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SCAMSOL moved -0.57% in the last hour and +62.01% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.03K.

Solana Retardz (SCAMSOL) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 54.03K$ 54.03K $ 54.03K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 631.70K$ 631.70K $ 631.70K Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 10,000,000,000 Public Blockchain SOL

