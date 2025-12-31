Sentism Price Today

The live Sentism (SENTIS) price today is $ 0.06001, with a 0.18% change over the past 24 hours. The current SENTIS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.06001 per SENTIS.

Sentism currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 11.76M, with a circulating supply of 196.00M SENTIS. During the last 24 hours, SENTIS traded between $ 0.05522 (low) and $ 0.06414 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SENTIS moved +0.20% in the last hour and -84.58% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 383.52K.

Sentism (SENTIS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 11.76M$ 11.76M $ 11.76M Volume (24H) $ 383.52K$ 383.52K $ 383.52K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 60.01M$ 60.01M $ 60.01M Circulation Supply 196.00M 196.00M 196.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 19.60% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of Sentism is $ 11.76M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 383.52K. The circulating supply of SENTIS is 196.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 60.01M.