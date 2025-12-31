Shih Tzu Price Today

The live Shih Tzu (SHIH) price today is $ 0.0002745, with a 2.59% change over the past 24 hours. The current SHIH to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0002745 per SHIH.

Shih Tzu currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- SHIH. During the last 24 hours, SHIH traded between $ 0.000264 (low) and $ 0.000288 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, SHIH moved -0.11% in the last hour and -18.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.53K.

Shih Tzu (SHIH) Market Information

Market Cap ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 53.53K$ 53.53K $ 53.53K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply ---- -- Total Supply ---- -- Public Blockchain BSC

