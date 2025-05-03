What is Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)

SMURFCAT (Also known as Shailushai) is a deflationary memecoin launched on Ethereum. The cryptocurrency was created as a tribute to the Smurf Cat internet meme originally created by Nate Hallinan, and newly popularized by TikTok. The meme plays on the idea that the Smurf Cat in the image is truly un-photoshopped, and that he is indeed, real.

Real Smurf Cat Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Real Smurf Cat, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SMURFCAT? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Real Smurf Cat price prediction page.

Real Smurf Cat Price History

Tracing SMURFCAT's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SMURFCAT's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Real Smurf Cat price history page.

How to buy Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)

Looking for how to buy Real Smurf Cat? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase Real Smurf Cat on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

SMURFCAT to Local Currencies

Real Smurf Cat Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Real Smurf Cat, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Real Smurf Cat What is the price of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) today? The live price of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is 0.0000238 USD . What is the market cap of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)? The current market cap of Real Smurf Cat is $ 2.23M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SMURFCAT by its real-time market price of 0.0000238 USD . What is the circulating supply of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)? The current circulating supply of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is 93.81B USD . What was the highest price of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is 0.00042251 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT)? The 24-hour trading volume of Real Smurf Cat (SMURFCAT) is $ 54.54K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

