Soil is a blockchain-based lending protocol that bridges the gap between traditional finance and the crypto world, reshaping corporate debt and fixed-income investments. It is a debt marketplace where established companies can obtain financing, and crypto investors can lend their stablecoins to earn yield derived from Real World Assets that exist off-chain.

Soil is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.



People Also Ask: Other Questions About Soil What is the price of Soil (SOIL) today? The live price of Soil (SOIL) is 0.301 USD . What is the market cap of Soil (SOIL)? The current market cap of Soil is $ 9.85M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SOIL by its real-time market price of 0.301 USD . What is the circulating supply of Soil (SOIL)? The current circulating supply of Soil (SOIL) is 32.72M USD . What was the highest price of Soil (SOIL)? As of 2025-05-03 , the highest price of Soil (SOIL) is 4 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Soil (SOIL)? The 24-hour trading volume of Soil (SOIL) is $ 61.07K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

