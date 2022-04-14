SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics Discover key insights into SP500 xStock (SPYX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Information SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology. Official Website: https://assets.backed.fi/products/sp500-xstock Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/XsoCS1TfEyfFhfvj8EtZ528L3CaKBDBRqRapnBbDF2W Buy SPYX Now!

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for SP500 xStock (SPYX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 3.78M $ 3.78M $ 3.78M Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: $ 6.00K $ 6.00K $ 6.00K FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 647.97 $ 647.97 $ 647.97 All-Time Low: $ 616.8846708571068 $ 616.8846708571068 $ 616.8846708571068 Current Price: $ 629.7 $ 629.7 $ 629.7 Learn more about SP500 xStock (SPYX) price

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of SPYX tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many SPYX tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand SPYX's tokenomics, explore SPYX token's live price!

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Price History Analysing the price history of SPYX helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore SPYX Price History now!

SPYX Price Prediction Want to know where SPYX might be heading? Our SPYX price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See SPYX token's Price Prediction now!

