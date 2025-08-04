What is SP500 xStock (SPYX)

SP500 xStock (SPYx) is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens. SPYx tracks the price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (the underlying). SPYx is designed to give eligible cryptocurrency market participants regulatory-compliant access to the ETF price of SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust, whilst maintaining the benefits of blockchain technology.

SP500 xStock Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as SP500 xStock, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of SPYX? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our SP500 xStock price prediction page.

SP500 xStock Price History

Tracing SPYX's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing SPYX's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our SP500 xStock price history page.

SP500 xStock (SPYX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of SP500 xStock (SPYX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about SPYX token's extensive tokenomics now!

SPYX to Local Currencies

1 SPYX to VND ₫ 16,406,876.2 1 SPYX to AUD A$ 960.1592 1 SPYX to GBP ￡ 467.61 1 SPYX to EUR € 536.1928 1 SPYX to USD $ 623.48 1 SPYX to MYR RM 2,637.3204 1 SPYX to TRY ₺ 25,363.1664 1 SPYX to JPY ¥ 91,651.56 1 SPYX to ARS ARS$ 842,539.698 1 SPYX to RUB ₽ 49,597.834 1 SPYX to INR ₹ 54,330.0472 1 SPYX to IDR Rp 10,220,981.9712 1 SPYX to KRW ₩ 863,544.7392 1 SPYX to PHP ₱ 35,868.8044 1 SPYX to EGP ￡E. 29,883.3964 1 SPYX to BRL R$ 3,447.8444 1 SPYX to CAD C$ 854.1676 1 SPYX to BDT ৳ 75,266.5056 1 SPYX to NGN ₦ 943,231.718 1 SPYX to UAH ₴ 25,731.0196 1 SPYX to VES Bs 76,688.04 1 SPYX to CLP $ 604,775.6 1 SPYX to PKR Rs 174,692.8612 1 SPYX to KZT ₸ 334,122.932 1 SPYX to THB ฿ 20,231.926 1 SPYX to TWD NT$ 18,617.1128 1 SPYX to AED د.إ 2,288.1716 1 SPYX to CHF Fr 498.784 1 SPYX to HKD HK$ 4,888.0832 1 SPYX to MAD .د.م 5,636.2592 1 SPYX to MXN $ 11,740.1284 1 SPYX to PLN zł 2,294.4064 1 SPYX to RON лв 2,730.8424 1 SPYX to SEK kr 6,016.582 1 SPYX to BGN лв 1,047.4464 1 SPYX to HUF Ft 214,545.7028 1 SPYX to CZK Kč 13,236.4804 1 SPYX to KWD د.ك 188.91444 1 SPYX to ILS ₪ 2,126.0668

People Also Ask: Other Questions About SP500 xStock What is the price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) today? The live price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 623.48 USD . What is the market cap of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The current market cap of SP500 xStock is $ 3.74M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of SPYX by its real-time market price of 623.48 USD . What is the circulating supply of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The current circulating supply of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 6.00K USD . What was the highest price of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is 647.97 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of SP500 xStock (SPYX)? The 24-hour trading volume of SP500 xStock (SPYX) is $ 56.73K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

