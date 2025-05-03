Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
DeFi STOA Price(STA)
The current price of DeFi STOA (STA) today is 0.005966 USD with a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key DeFi STOA Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 65.79 USD
- DeFi STOA price change within the day is -8.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
Track the price changes of DeFi STOA for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00051878
|-8.00%
|30 Days
|$ +0.002243
|+60.24%
|60 Days
|$ +0.00322
|+117.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.00371
|+164.45%
Today, STA recorded a change of $ -0.00051878 (-8.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.DeFi STOA 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.002243 (+60.24%), showing the token's short-term performance.DeFi STOA 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, STA saw a change of $ +0.00322 (+117.26%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.DeFi STOA 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.00371 (+164.45%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of DeFi STOA: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-8.01%
-8.00%
+16.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DeFi STOA is a project to build a diversified revenue sharing platform to increase token asset growth and token value by utilizing algorithms for arbitrage between global financial platforms. DEFI STOA has devised an asset convertible currency model to make it easy to swap assets with this realistic financial service model.In addition, DeFi finance operates a profit based on the social finance model, that is, the transaction logic of multilateral participants and market participation, and presents an optimal market operation model by copy trading it, and this process is combined with big data and artificial intelligence learning models.
DeFi STOA is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform.
Additionally, you can:
- Check STA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about DeFi STOA on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your DeFi STOA buying experience smooth and informed.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as DeFi STOA, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of STA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our DeFi STOA price prediction page.
Tracing STA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing STA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our DeFi STOA price history page.
Looking for how to buy DeFi STOA? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase DeFi STOA on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 STA to VND
₫156.99529
|1 STA to AUD
A$0.0092473
|1 STA to GBP
￡0.0044745
|1 STA to EUR
€0.00525008
|1 STA to USD
$0.005966
|1 STA to MYR
RM0.02547482
|1 STA to TRY
₺0.22945236
|1 STA to JPY
¥0.86399612
|1 STA to RUB
₽0.49476038
|1 STA to INR
₹0.50424632
|1 STA to IDR
Rp97.80326304
|1 STA to KRW
₩8.35574096
|1 STA to PHP
₱0.331113
|1 STA to EGP
￡E.0.30265518
|1 STA to BRL
R$0.0337079
|1 STA to CAD
C$0.00823308
|1 STA to BDT
৳0.7272554
|1 STA to NGN
₦9.59159786
|1 STA to UAH
₴0.2481856
|1 STA to VES
Bs0.525008
|1 STA to PKR
Rs1.68193472
|1 STA to KZT
₸3.08955276
|1 STA to THB
฿0.1974746
|1 STA to TWD
NT$0.18321586
|1 STA to AED
د.إ0.02189522
|1 STA to CHF
Fr0.00489212
|1 STA to HKD
HK$0.0462365
|1 STA to MAD
.د.م0.05524516
|1 STA to MXN
$0.11681428
For a more in-depth understanding of DeFi STOA, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
