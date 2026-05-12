SUI to Euro Conversion Table
SUI to EUR Conversion Table
EUR to SUI Conversion Table
- 1 SUI1.07 EUR
- 5 SUI5.33 EUR
- 10 SUI10.66 EUR
- 50 SUI53.32 EUR
- 100 SUI106.65 EUR
- 1,000 SUI1,066.48 EUR
- 5,000 SUI5,332.42 EUR
- 10,000 SUI10,664.85 EUR
- 1 EUR0.9376 SUI
- 5 EUR4.688 SUI
- 10 EUR9.376 SUI
- 50 EUR46.88 SUI
- 100 EUR93.76 SUI
- 1,000 EUR937.6 SUI
- 5,000 EUR4,688 SUI
- 10,000 EUR9,376 SUI
SUI (SUI) is currently trading at € 1.07 EUR , reflecting a 2.03% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at €3.78M with a fully diluted market capitalisation of €4.27B EUR. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated SUI Price page.
3.41B EUR
Circulation Supply
3.78M
24-Hour Trading Volume
4.27B EUR
Market Cap
2.03%
Price Change (1D)
€ 1.3093
24H High
€ 1.2142
24H Low
The SUI to EUR trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track SUI's fluctuations against EUR. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current SUI price.
SUI to EUR Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SUI = 1.07 EUR | 1 EUR = 0.9376 SUI
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SUI to EUR is 1.07 EUR.
Buying 5 SUI will cost 5.33 EUR and 10 SUI is valued at 10.66 EUR.
1 EUR can be traded for 0.9376 SUI.
50 EUR can be converted to 46.88 SUI, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SUI to EUR has changed by +27.57% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 2.03%, reaching a high of 1.12 EUR and a low of 1.03 EUR.
One month ago, the value of 1 SUI was 0.771427 EUR, which represents a +38.23% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SUI has changed by 0.289349 EUR, resulting in a +37.21% change in its value.
SUI to EUR Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, SUI (SUI) has fluctuated between 1.03 EUR and 1.12 EUR, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.815903 EUR to a high of 1.2 EUR. You can view detailed SUI to EUR price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|€ 1.1
|€ 1.2
|€ 1.2
|€ 1.2
|Low
|€ 1.03
|€ 0.8
|€ 0.74
|€ 0.69
|Average
|€ 1.06
|€ 0.94
|€ 0.83
|€ 0.8
|Volatility
|+7.33%
|+46.46%
|+58.67%
|+65.38%
|Change
|-3.63%
|+27.39%
|+38.01%
|+37.75%
SUI Price Forecast in EUR for 2027 and 2030
SUI’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SUI to EUR forecasts for the coming years:
SUI Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, SUI could reach approximately €1.12, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
SUI Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SUI may rise to around €1.3 EUR, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our SUI Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SUI Overview
Euro Overview
SUI to EUR Market Statistics
10,000,000,000
SUI
Current SUI to EUR Exchange Rate
The live SUI (SUI) price today is € 1.06682541833785102397, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current SUI to EUR conversion rate is € 1.06682541833785102397 per SUI.
Discover More SUI on MEXC
The Euro is a substantial fiat currency, which serves as the official currency for 19 of the 27 member states of the European Union, collectively referred to as the Eurozone. These member states span across the continent, from Ireland in the west to Cyprus in the east, and from Finland in the north to Malta in the south. The Euro is used by approximately 340 million Europeans daily, making it one of the most widely used currencies globally.
The Euro plays a pivotal role in the global economy and holds a significant position in international finance. It is one of the world's largest reserve currencies and is traded frequently in the foreign exchange market. It is used for all types of transactions, from everyday consumer purchases to large-scale governmental and corporate financing. Moreover, the Euro is used as a benchmark in global commodity markets and is commonly used in denominating energy resources, precious metals, and other commodities.
The Euro, like all fiat currencies, is not backed by a physical commodity but by the trust and confidence of those who use it. The value of the Euro is influenced by various factors such as the economic stability of the Eurozone, monetary policy decisions by the European Central Bank, and global market dynamics.
The Euro was introduced with the aim of integrating and strengthening the European economy. It has helped to eliminate exchange rate risks, reduce transaction costs, and create a more steady and predictable economic environment within the Eurozone. The single currency has facilitated trade and investment among Eurozone countries and has contributed to the economic growth of the region.
However, the use of a single currency also presents challenges. Economic disparities among member states, differing fiscal policies, and the lack of a unified fiscal policy are some of the issues that the Eurozone has grappled with. These challenges have been evident in economic crises that have affected the Eurozone in the past.
In conclusion, the Euro is a crucial component of the global financial system. As a fiat currency, it plays a significant role in daily economic activities within the Eurozone and in international financial markets. Despite the challenges it faces, the Euro continues to be a strong and steady currency that contributes to the economic integration and prosperity of Europe.
SUI Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
SUI/USDT
|1.25
|Trade
SUI/USDC
|1.25
|Trade
SUI/EUR
|1.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SUI Spot trading pairs, covering markets where SUI is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SUI at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SUIUSDTPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDCPerpetual
|--
|Trade
SUIUSDPerpetual
|--
|Trade
Explore SUI Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of SUI futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy SUI with EUR in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit EUR
Fund your account with EUR using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy SUI
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for SUI, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited EUR.
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SUI and EUR in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
SUI (SUI) vs USD: Market Comparison
SUI Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $1.2517
- 7-Day Change: +27.57%
- 30-Day Trend: +38.23%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SUI, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to EUR, the USD price of SUI remains the primary market benchmark.
[SUI Price] [SUI to USD]
Euro (EUR) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (EUR/USD): 1.1739155954686857
- 7-Day Change: -0.46%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.46%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger EUR means you will pay less to get the same amount of SUI.
- A weaker EUR means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SUI securely with EUR on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SUI to EUR Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between SUI (SUI) and Euro (EUR) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SUI, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SUI to EUR rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and EUR-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. EUR Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence EUR's strength. When EUR weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SUI, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like SUI, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SUI may rise, impacting its conversion to EUR.
Convert SUI to EUR Instantly
Use our real-time SUI to EUR converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SUI to EUR exchange rate calculated in India?
The SUI to EUR exchange rate in India is based on the current value of SUI (often in EUR), converted to EUR using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SUI to EUR exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The SUI to EUR rate changes frequently because both SUI and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SUI to EUR in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the SUI to EUR rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the SUI to EUR rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert SUI to EUR, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my SUI to EUR conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of SUI against EUR over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the SUI to EUR rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken EUR, influencing the conversion rate even if SUI remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SUI to EUR exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the SUI to EUR rate.
Can I compare the SUI to EUR rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the SUI to EUR rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SUI to EUR rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the SUI price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the SUI to EUR conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target SUI to EUR price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences SUI and EUR in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for SUI and EUR.
What's the difference between converting SUI to EUR and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between SUI and EUR. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is SUI to EUR a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track SUI prices in EUR or stablecoins. SUI to EUR is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the SUI to EUR rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. EUR may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SUI to EUR rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
SUI News and Market Updates
Explore More About SUI
SUI Price
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SUI Price Prediction
Explore SUI forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where SUI may be headed.
How to Buy SUI
Want to buy SUI? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
SUI/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade SUI/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
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Why Buy SUI with MEXC?
MEXC is known for its reliability, deep liquidity, and diverse token selections, making us one of the best crypto platforms to buy SUI.
Join millions of users and buy SUI with MEXC today.
Disclaimer
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