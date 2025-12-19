Synapse to Zambian Kwacha Conversion Table
SYN to ZMW Conversion Table
- 1 SYN1,11 ZMW
- 2 SYN2,23 ZMW
- 3 SYN3,34 ZMW
- 4 SYN4,46 ZMW
- 5 SYN5,57 ZMW
- 6 SYN6,69 ZMW
- 7 SYN7,80 ZMW
- 8 SYN8,92 ZMW
- 9 SYN10,03 ZMW
- 10 SYN11,15 ZMW
- 50 SYN55,74 ZMW
- 100 SYN111,48 ZMW
- 1.000 SYN1.114,77 ZMW
- 5.000 SYN5.573,83 ZMW
- 10.000 SYN11.147,66 ZMW
The table above displays real-time Synapse to Zambian Kwacha (SYN to ZMW) conversions across a range of values, from 1 SYN to 10,000 SYN. It provides a quick reference for commonly checked SYN amounts using the latest ZMW market rates. This is useful for estimating values from small transactions to large holdings. If you are looking for custom SYN to ZMW amounts, please use the tool converter above.
ZMW to SYN Conversion Table
- 1 ZMW0,8970 SYN
- 2 ZMW1,794 SYN
- 3 ZMW2,691 SYN
- 4 ZMW3,588 SYN
- 5 ZMW4,485 SYN
- 6 ZMW5,382 SYN
- 7 ZMW6,279 SYN
- 8 ZMW7,176 SYN
- 9 ZMW8,0734 SYN
- 10 ZMW8,970 SYN
- 50 ZMW44,85 SYN
- 100 ZMW89,70 SYN
- 1.000 ZMW897,04 SYN
- 5.000 ZMW4.485 SYN
- 10.000 ZMW8.970 SYN
The table above shows real-time Zambian Kwacha to Synapse (ZMW to SYN) conversions across a range of amounts, from 1 ZMW to 10,000 ZMW. It serves as a quick reference to see how much Synapse you can get at current rates based on commonly used ZMW amounts. For custom values not listed, please use the converter above.
Synapse (SYN) is currently trading at ZK 1,11 ZMW , reflecting a %2,73 change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at ZK-- with a fully diluted market capitalisation of ZK-- . For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Synapse Price page.
--
Circulation Supply
--
24-Hour Trading Volume
--
Market Cap
%2,73
Price Change (1D)
--
24H High
--
24H Low
The SYN to ZMW trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Synapse's fluctuations against ZMW. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Synapse price.
SYN to ZMW Conversion Summary
As of | 1 SYN = 1,11 ZMW | 1 ZMW = 0,8970 SYN
Today, the exchange rate for 1 SYN to ZMW is 1,11 ZMW.
Buying 5 SYN will cost 5,57 ZMW and 10 SYN is valued at 11,15 ZMW.
1 ZMW can be traded for 0,8970 SYN.
50 ZMW can be converted to 44,85 SYN, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 SYN to ZMW has changed by %0,00 in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by %2,73, reaching a high of -- ZMW and a low of -- ZMW.
One month ago, the value of 1 SYN was -- ZMW, which represents a -- change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, SYN has changed by -- ZMW, resulting in a -- change in its value.
All About Synapse (SYN)
Now that you have calculated the price of Synapse (SYN), you can learn more about Synapse directly at MEXC. Learn about SYN past, present, and future. Explore its highest ATH, how to buy Synapse, trading pairs, and more.
SYN to ZMW Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Synapse (SYN) has fluctuated between -- ZMW and -- ZMW, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 1,0450510959045256 ZMW to a high of 1,3768780195770478 ZMW. You can view detailed SYN to ZMW price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|ZK 0.9
|ZK 1.35
|ZK 1.58
|ZK 2.94
|Low
|ZK 0.9
|ZK 0.9
|ZK 0.9
|ZK 0.9
|Average
|ZK 0.9
|ZK 1.13
|ZK 1.13
|ZK 1.58
|Volatility
|+%4,84
|+%24,74
|+%39,25
|+%72,76
|Change
|+%4,19
|-%16,89
|-%24,48
|-%62,07
Synapse Price Forecast in ZMW for 2026 and 2030
Synapse’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential SYN to ZMW forecasts for the coming years:
SYN Price Prediction for 2026
By 2026, Synapse could reach approximately ZK1,17 ZMW, assuming consistent annual growth from the current price level.
SYN Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, SYN may rise to around ZK1,42 ZMW, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Synapse Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
SYN Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
SYN/USDT
|Trade
The table above shows a list of SYN Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Synapse is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell SYN at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
SYNUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
DSYNCUSDTPerpetual
|Trade
Explore SYN Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Synapse futures markets for strategic trading.
Learn How to Buy Synapse
Looking to add Synapse to your portfolio? Whether you are just getting started or looking to expand your holdings, MEXC makes it easy to buy crypto through credit card, bank transfer, peer-to-peer (P2P) markets, Spot trading, and various options.
Explore the full guide: How to Buy Synapse › or Get started now ›
SYN and ZMW in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Synapse (SYN) vs USD: Market Comparison
Synapse Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.04925
- 7-Day Change: %0,00
- 30-Day Trend: --
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including SYN, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to ZMW, the USD price of SYN remains the primary market benchmark.
[SYN Price] [SYN to USD]
Zambian Kwacha (ZMW) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (ZMW/USD): 0,04419556839544851
- 7-Day Change: +%1,91
- 30-Day Trend: +%1,91
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger ZMW means you will pay less to get the same amount of SYN.
- A weaker ZMW means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy SYN securely with ZMW on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the SYN to ZMW Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Synapse (SYN) and Zambian Kwacha (ZMW) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in SYN, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the SYN to ZMW rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and ZMW-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. ZMW Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence ZMW's strength. When ZMW weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like SYN, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Synapse, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for SYN may rise, impacting its conversion to ZMW.
Convert SYN to ZMW Instantly
Use our real-time SYN to ZMW converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
How to Convert SYN to ZMW?
Enter the Amount of SYN
Start by entering how much SYN you want to convert into ZMW using our real-time converter. The system instantly calculates the value based on the latest market rate. You can also choose a different cryptocurrency or fiat currency if needed.
Check the Live SYN to ZMW Rate
See the most accurate and up-to-date SYN to ZMW exchange rate. To make smarter decisions, browse the rest of the page to learn what affects the conversion rate and explore more insights about SYN and ZMW.
Convert or Get Started on MEXC
Ready to add SYN to your portfolio? Learn how to buy SYN with our step-by-step beginner guide, or sign up on MEXC to start trading instantly. MEXC offers one of the largest selections of cryptocurrencies with competitive rates and low fees.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the SYN to ZMW exchange rate calculated?
The SYN to ZMW exchange rate calculation is based on the current value of SYN (often in USD or USDT), converted to ZMW using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the SYN to ZMW rate change so frequently?
SYN to ZMW rate changes so frequently because both Synapse and Zambian Kwacha are constantly influenced by global news, supply/demand, and market activity. Thus, their prices can shift every few seconds, especially during periods of high volatility.
What's the difference between the displayed rate and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed SYN to ZMW rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. However, actual conversion rates may vary slightly due to slippage, network delays, or platform spreads at the moment of execution.
Can the SYN to ZMW rate vary between exchanges?
Yes. Pricing differences can occur due to variations in trading volume, liquidity, regional demand, and fee structures across platforms.
Why might the SYN to ZMW rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday?
Rates can change due to a range of factors. It includes macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation reports, or crypto-specific developments like protocol upgrades or ETF approvals.
Is now a good time to convert SYN to ZMW or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed “right” time. Check price trends, look at historical data, and consider both global economic factors and market sentiment to inform your decision.
What tools can help me time my SYN to ZMW conversion better?
Live charts, moving averages, volume trends, RSI, and market news all provide useful signals. Some users also set price alerts to act at key thresholds.
How can I understand the trend of SYN against ZMW over time?
You can understand the SYN against ZMW price trend by using the interactive chart on this page to compare historical pricing, spot trends, and identify past volatility zones.
How do news and regulations affect the SYN to ZMW rate?
Yes. Local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, or geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken ZMW, impacting the conversion rate even if SYN stays flat.
What crypto-specific events can influence the SYN to ZMW exchange rate?
Synapse halvings, Ethereum upgrades, whale movements, ETF approvals, and exchange listings often drive price spikes or drops, which directly affect the SYN to ZMW rate.
Can I compare the SYN to ZMW rate with other currencies?
Yes. Our converter allows you to switch easily between other fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies to find the most favourable conversion rates.
How do I know if the SYN to ZMW rate is fair?
Simply check the rate against major market indexes or on multiple exchanges. Our converter pulls from real-time, aggregated data to ensure competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the SYN to ZMW rate over the day?
Bookmark this page or the Synapse price page, and use the live price chart to track intra-day movements and spot potential entry points.
Is the SYN to ZMW conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays?
Yes, crypto trades 24/7, but ZMW markets and liquidity can slow on weekends or holidays. This could potentially widen spreads or reduce price stability.
Can I set a target SYN to ZMW price and convert when it hits?
While the converter doesn't execute trades, you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC's trading platform to automate execution based on price targets.
Where can I learn more about what influences Synapse and the Zambian Kwacha?
You may browse through the page above for in-depth content on macro factors, market drivers, and historical performance insights for both Synapse and the British Pound.
What is the difference between converting SYN to ZMW and trading it?
Converting is a 1:1 value check. It means that you are converting your ZMW into SYN of equal value. Meanwhile, trading involves buying/selling on the open market, often with more control (and risk) through tools like limit orders and leverage.
Is SYN to ZMW a common reference for crypto investors?
Most investors monitor SYN prices in USD or stablecoins like USDT, which serve as global benchmarks. Still, SYN to ZMW can be valuable for users looking to assess real-world value, hedge against local currency fluctuations, or plan region-specific cash-outs.
What happens to the SYN to ZMW rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, rate hikes, or crises, fiat volatility increases, it may either weaken or strengthen ZMW against crypto, depending on global investor response.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive SYN to ZMW rates?
MEXC aggregates rates from deep global liquidity pools, applies low spreads, and updates pricing in real time to reflect live market conditions, ensuring fairness and transparency.
Synapse News and Market Updates
SGX’s Crypto Perpetual Futures Go Live With Marex as Day-One Clearer
The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has partnered with global financial services firm Marex to launch regulated perpetual futures for Bitcoin and Ethereum, aiming to capture a portion of the large offshore crypto derivatives market and shift some of that activity into a centrally-cleared, onshore environment.Digital assets meet tradfi in London at the fmls25 Perpetual futures remain the dominant crypto derivatives product with over $187 billion in daily global volume. Most of this activity still resides on offshore, unregulated venues. According to SGX’s product documentation, the new contracts target accredited, expert, and institutional investors. They feature no expiry, a continuous funding mechanism, and central clearing through SGX’s existing Singapore-based infrastructure. This mirrors the utility of crypto-native perpetuals while placing them into a traditional regulated framework. By offering these products onshore, SGX and Marex aim to attract institutions seeking lower counterparty risk, standardized clearing, and greater transparency. Marex acts as “day-one clearer,” a key launch partner that guarantees trades from the start. The company will facilitate access using a central clearing model typical in traditional futures markets but still uncommon across crypto exchanges. Growing Institutional Demand for Crypto Products The launch follows a surge in institutional appetite for regulated crypto instruments, accelerated by the success of U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs. This momentum is driving interest in exchange-listed and centrally-cleared products that provide digital asset exposure without relying on offshore platforms.“As a day-one clearer for this product, Marex is proud to provide clients with first access… under the same standards applied to traditional derivatives products,” said Thomas Texier, Head of Clearing at Marex, highlighting the focus on risk management and capital efficiency.SGX’s Broader Digital Asset Strategy “Building a regulated and institutional-grade market for crypto derivatives requires strong clearing participation,” added Michael Syn, President of SGX Group. “Marex’s involvement supports our aim to provide global investors with transparent, robust access to crypto derivatives in Asia.” The initiative forms part of SGX’s multi-layered digital asset strategy. SGX was the first exchange in Asia to receive authorization from the U.S. CFTC as a derivatives clearing organization back in 2013, and it has been expanding its digital asset capabilities since. Most recently, SGX enabled Spain’s BBVA to offer crypto trading services to its retail customers, indicating deeper integration of digital assets into its broader infrastructure. For Marex, which already clears crypto derivatives on major regulated venues such as CME and Cboe, the partnership further consolidates its position as a bridge between traditional financial markets and the digital asset ecosystem. This article was written by Tanya Chepkova at www.financemagnates.com.2025/11/24
Unlocking Liquidity: How SGX’s New Crypto Perpetual Futures Are Transforming Institutional Trading
BitcoinWorld Unlocking Liquidity: How SGX’s New Crypto Perpetual Futures Are Transforming Institutional Trading The Singapore Exchange (SGX) has made a strategic move that’s sending ripples through the crypto markets. Just two weeks after launch, its new crypto perpetual futures products are not just gaining traction—they’re reportedly attracting a fresh wave of institutional capital. According to SGX President Michael Syn, this isn’t just shifting existing money around; it’s bringing […] This post Unlocking Liquidity: How SGX’s New Crypto Perpetual Futures Are Transforming Institutional Trading first appeared on BitcoinWorld.2025/12/09
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) Perps Are Building Liquidity Incrementally: SGX’s Syn
The post Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) Perps Are Building Liquidity Incrementally: SGX’s Syn appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SGX’s bitcoin BTC$90,220.44 and ether ETH$3,108.25 perpetual futures have become increasingly popular since their debut two weeks ago, and that growth represents new liquidity rather than cash redirected from elsewhere, said Michael Syn, president of the Singapore exchange holding company. The products, cryptocurrency derivatives that allow institutional traders to speculate on the price of an asset without an expiration date, saw nearly 2,000 lots traded on Nov. 24, representing about $32 million in notional value. That’s crept up to $250 million in cumulative trading so far. Key for the exchange is the volume seems to be new money flowing into the system, not funds diverted from alternative investments or other exchanges. The futures are building liquidity and price discovery incrementally, not by pulling volume from rival desks such as over-the-counter trading. “Like rupee/CNH futures launches, it creates new markets without killing OTC,” Syn said in an interview, adding that early volume trends point interest from institutional-grade hedge funds experienced with futures, alongside active participation from crypto-native players. Perpetuals, or perps, allow investors to bet on the future price of an asset without the hassle of having to roll over their positions when the future expires. The strategy has been popular with crypto traders for years, but the lack of regulated markets, especially in Asia, kept institutions on the sidelines. “We are targeting an Asian-time-zone mother contract,” Syn said. In other words, the exchange aims to establish its BTC/ETH perps as the benchmark contract during Asian trading hours, representing a go-to reference for pricing, settlement and liquidity in the time zone. Institutions are chasing arbitrage Syn said the perpetual products were introduced to meet mounting institutional demand for regulated contracts for basis trading, also known as cash-and-carry arbitrage. “It begins with the voice of the customer … Institutional interest is now…2025/12/09
