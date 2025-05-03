What is Polytrade (TRADE)

POLYTRADE is a blockchain-based decentralized protocol that aims to transform receivables financing & connect buyers, sellers, insurers, & investors for a seamless trading experience. The global DeFi market worth is increasing in trillions with a large number of total value locked in it every day. Polytrade will harness the massive liquidity pool of the crypto world by tokenizing real-world invoices and bringing them on-chain into the DeFi space.

