Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
TRAVA.FINANCE Price(TRAVA)
The current price of TRAVA.FINANCE (TRAVA) today is 0.0001314 USD with a current market cap of $ 521.25K USD. TRAVA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TRAVA.FINANCE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 23.38K USD
- TRAVA.FINANCE price change within the day is +0.30%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.97B USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRAVA to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRAVA price information.
Track the price changes of TRAVA.FINANCE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000000393
|+0.30%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000119
|-8.31%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000619
|-32.03%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0000995
|-43.10%
Today, TRAVA recorded a change of $ +0.000000393 (+0.30%), reflecting its latest market activity.TRAVA.FINANCE 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0000119 (-8.31%), showing the token's short-term performance.TRAVA.FINANCE 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TRAVA saw a change of $ -0.0000619 (-32.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.TRAVA.FINANCE 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0000995 (-43.10%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of TRAVA.FINANCE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.23%
+0.30%
-0.91%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
TRAVA is the world’s first decentralized marketplace for cross-chain lending. While existing approaches provide only one or a few lending pools with their own parameters such as borrow/supply interest rate, liquidation threshold, Loan-to-Value ratio, or a limited list of exchangeable cryptocurrencies, TRAVA offers a flexible mechanism in which users can create and manage their own lending pools to start a lending business. TRAVA also offers the credit score function based on financial data on-chain analysis as a useful tool that reduces risk and increases profits for all users. Now, we have already deployed our lending pool on BSC and on Fantom network. In the future, we plan to expand our lending platform to other networks: Ethereum, Polygon, Avalanche,... to build up a comprehensive solution for cross-chain lending.
TRAVA.FINANCE is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your TRAVA.FINANCE investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check TRAVA staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about TRAVA.FINANCE on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your TRAVA.FINANCE buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as TRAVA.FINANCE, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of TRAVA? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our TRAVA.FINANCE price prediction page.
Tracing TRAVA's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing TRAVA's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our TRAVA.FINANCE price history page.
Looking for how to buy TRAVA.FINANCE? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase TRAVA.FINANCE on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 TRAVA to VND
₫3.457791
|1 TRAVA to AUD
A$0.00020367
|1 TRAVA to GBP
￡0.00009855
|1 TRAVA to EUR
€0.000115632
|1 TRAVA to USD
$0.0001314
|1 TRAVA to MYR
RM0.000561078
|1 TRAVA to TRY
₺0.005053644
|1 TRAVA to JPY
¥0.019029348
|1 TRAVA to RUB
₽0.010897002
|1 TRAVA to INR
₹0.011105928
|1 TRAVA to IDR
Rp2.154098016
|1 TRAVA to KRW
₩0.184033584
|1 TRAVA to PHP
₱0.0072927
|1 TRAVA to EGP
￡E.0.006665922
|1 TRAVA to BRL
R$0.00074241
|1 TRAVA to CAD
C$0.000181332
|1 TRAVA to BDT
৳0.01601766
|1 TRAVA to NGN
₦0.211253094
|1 TRAVA to UAH
₴0.00546624
|1 TRAVA to VES
Bs0.0115632
|1 TRAVA to PKR
Rs0.037044288
|1 TRAVA to KZT
₸0.068046804
|1 TRAVA to THB
฿0.00434934
|1 TRAVA to TWD
NT$0.004035294
|1 TRAVA to AED
د.إ0.000482238
|1 TRAVA to CHF
Fr0.000107748
|1 TRAVA to HKD
HK$0.00101835
|1 TRAVA to MAD
.د.م0.001216764
|1 TRAVA to MXN
$0.002572812
For a more in-depth understanding of TRAVA.FINANCE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
A common technical analysis tool traders use to forecast the market direction is the Wyckoff Method. This trading technique, which Richard D. Wyckoff developed in the 1930s.
MEXC as an exclusive Title Sponsor at Token2049 Dubai, celebrated its 7th anniversary and announced a $300M ecosystem development fund!
In this extended article, we will explore in more detail how the rise and fall of FTX unfolded, the key figures involved, the systemic issues exposed, and the lasting impact it has had on the cryptocurrency market and its regulatory landscape.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
-- Spot Maker Fee, -- Spot Taker Fee
-- Futures Maker Fee, -- Futures Taker Fee