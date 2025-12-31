The live Tx24 price today is 0.00487 USD.TXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live Tx24 price today is 0.00487 USD.TXT market cap is -- USD. Track real-time TXT to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!
The live Tx24 (TXT) price today is $ 0.00487, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current TXT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00487 per TXT.
Tx24 currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at --, with a circulating supply of -- TXT. During the last 24 hours, TXT traded between $ 0.00481 (low) and $ 0.00525 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, TXT moved 0.00% in the last hour and -13.66% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 4.95K.
Tx24 (TXT) Market Information
--
----
$ 4.95K
$ 4.95K$ 4.95K
$ 974.00K
$ 974.00K$ 974.00K
--
----
200,000,000
200,000,000 200,000,000
MATIC
The current Market Cap of Tx24 is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 4.95K. The circulating supply of TXT is --, with a total supply of 200000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 974.00K.
Tx24 Price History USD
24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00481
$ 0.00481$ 0.00481
24H Low
$ 0.00525
$ 0.00525$ 0.00525
24H High
$ 0.00481
$ 0.00481$ 0.00481
$ 0.00525
$ 0.00525$ 0.00525
--
----
--
----
0.00%
0.00%
-13.66%
-13.66%
Tx24 (TXT) Price History USD
Track the price changes of Tx24 for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
Period
Change (USD)
Change (%)
Today
$ 0
0.00%
30 Days
$ -0.00264
-35.16%
60 Days
$ -0.00656
-57.40%
90 Days
$ -0.00513
-51.30%
Tx24 Price Change Today
Today, TXT recorded a change of $ 0 (0.00%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Tx24 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00264 (-35.16%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Tx24 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, TXT saw a change of $ -0.00656 (-57.40%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Tx24 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00513 (-51.30%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Tx24 (TXT)?
Partnerships: Strategic alliances and integrations can boost investor interest and price.
Regulatory News: Government policies and compliance updates impact market perception.
Technical Development: Platform upgrades, new features, and roadmap progress influence long-term value.
Competition: Performance relative to similar blockchain projects affects market positioning.
Why do people want to know Tx24's price today?
People want to know Tx24(TXT) price today for several key reasons: making informed trading decisions, portfolio management, market timing for buying/selling, tracking investment performance, and staying updated on market trends. Real-time price data helps investors assess volatility, potential profits/losses.
Price Prediction for Tx24
Tx24 (TXT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TXT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Tx24 (TXT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Tx24 could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
MEXC Tools For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions. Want to know what price Tx24 will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for TXT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Tx24 Price Prediction.
How to buy & Invest Tx24 in India
Ready to get started with Tx24? Buying TXT is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Tx24. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Tx24 (TXT) Buying journey.
Step 1
Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC
First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4
Choose Your Tokens
With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5
Complete Your Purchase
Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Tx24 will be instantly credited to your wallet.
What can you do with Tx24
Owning Tx24 allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximise your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Explore the MEXC Spot Market
Trade 2,800+ tokens with ultra-low fees.
Futures Trading
Trade with up to 500x leverage and deep liquidity.
MEXC Launchpool
Stake tokens and earn amazing airdrops.
MEXC Pre-Market
Buy and sell new tokens before they are officially listed.
Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC
Buying Tx24 (TXT) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
If Tx24 were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Tx24 prices and expected ROI.
How much is Tx24 today?
The Tx24 price today is $ 0.00487. Check our Price History Section to understand history for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days.
Is Tx24 still a good investment in India?
Tx24 remains an actively traded cryptocurrency with ongoing market participation and ecosystem development. However, crypto investments such as investing in TXT are inherently volatile and should align with your personal risk tolerance. Always perform independent research (DYOR) and consider market conditions before making financial decisions and investment.
What is the daily trading volume of Tx24 in India?
Tx24 worth -- was traded on MEXC in the last 24 hours.
What is the current price of Tx24 in India?
The live TXT price is updated in real time based on global trading activity across major exchanges, including MEXC. Market prices fluctuate continuously due to changes in liquidity, trading volume, and overall sentiment. To view the most recent Tx24 price in your preferred currency, visit TXT Price for more information.
What affects the Tx24 price in India?
The price of TXT is influenced by several key factors, including overall market sentiment, trading volume, technological developments, and user adoption trends. Broader macroeconomic conditions such as interest rate changes, liquidity cycles, and regulatory signals—also play an important role in price movement.
To stay informed about real-time market shifts and project updates, visit MEXC News, for the latest analysis and crypto insights.
Which token has the highest trading volume on MEXC?
Below are the current top-traded tokens on MEXC by 24-hour trading volume. Prices and performance update continuously based on live market data.
Hottest Token
Price
Change
BTC
87,649.92
-0.35%
ETH
2,977.86
-0.27%
SOL
125.05
-0.44%
PIPPIN
0.377158
+1.09%
ZEC
510.11
+0.98%
How do I place a stop-loss or take-profit order for TXT on MEXC?
MEXC supports stop-loss and take-profit orders to help manage risk automatically.
1. Go to the Spot or Futures trading section and select the TXT/USDT pair.
2. Choose “Stop-Limit” or “Trigger Order” from the order type menu.
3. Set your trigger price (the level that activates the order) and your execution price (the price where it will be filled).
4. Confirm your order details and submit.
Your stop-loss order will activate if Tx24’s price moves against your position, while a take-profit order executes automatically when it reaches your target profit level.
For detailed examples and tutorials, visit the MEXC Spot Trading Guide
Will Tx24 price go higher this year?
Tx24 price might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out Tx24 (TXT) price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 01:33:18 (UTC+8)
Tx24 (TXT) Important Industry Updates
Time (UTC+8)
Type
Information
12-30 13:36:31
Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57
Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48
Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning.
Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.