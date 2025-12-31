UnifAI Price Today

The live UnifAI (UAI) price today is $ 0.1422, with a 2.87% change over the past 24 hours. The current UAI to USD conversion rate is $ 0.1422 per UAI.

UnifAI currently ranks #576 by market capitalisation at $ 33.99M, with a circulating supply of 239.00M UAI. During the last 24 hours, UAI traded between $ 0.1218 (low) and $ 0.1461 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.28594907853603924, while the all-time low was $ 0.05181624964526384.

In short-term performance, UAI moved +0.42% in the last hour and -8.91% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 117.66K.

UnifAI (UAI) Market Information

Rank No.576 Market Cap $ 33.99M$ 33.99M $ 33.99M Volume (24H) $ 117.66K$ 117.66K $ 117.66K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 142.20M$ 142.20M $ 142.20M Circulation Supply 239.00M 239.00M 239.00M Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 23.90% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of UnifAI is $ 33.99M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 117.66K. The circulating supply of UAI is 239.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 142.20M.