U Coin Price(UCOIN)

U Coin (UCOIN) Live Price Chart

UCOIN Live Price Data & Information

U Coin (UCOIN) is currently trading at 0.01142 USD with a market cap of 0.00 USD. UCOIN to USD price is updated in real-time.

U Coin Key Market Performance:

$ 245.26K USD
24-hour trading volume
+1.15%
U Coin 24-hour price change
0.00 USD
Circulating supply

Get real-time price updates of the UCOIN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate UCOIN price information.

UCOIN Price Performance USD

Track the price changes of U Coin for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ +0.0001298+1.15%
30 Days$ -0.00085-6.93%
60 Days$ -0.00527-31.58%
90 Days$ -0.00237-17.19%
U Coin Price Change Today

Today, UCOIN recorded a change of $ +0.0001298 (+1.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.

U Coin 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00085 (-6.93%), showing the token's short-term performance.

U Coin 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, UCOIN saw a change of $ -0.00527 (-31.58%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

U Coin 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.00237 (-17.19%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

UCOIN Price Information

Explore the latest pricing details of U Coin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:

UCOIN Market Information

Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:

What is U Coin (UCOIN)

U-topia is a decentralized media company with financial tools for all ages bridging world-renowned intellectual property into Web3 to supercharge user acquisition across all chains. We reward engagement across media products with our Chain Abstraction wallet, removing the constraints of having specific cryptocurrency in your wallet and making more rewards accessible with our Account Abstraction tools. Any non-native crypto can access rewards at any time.

U Coin is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your U Coin investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.

Additionally, you can:
- Check UCOIN staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about U Coin on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.

Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your U Coin buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.

U Coin Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as U Coin, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of UCOIN? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our U Coin price prediction page.

U Coin Price History

Tracing UCOIN's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing UCOIN's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our U Coin price history page.

U Coin (UCOIN) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of U Coin (UCOIN) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about UCOIN token's extensive tokenomics now!

How to buy U Coin (UCOIN)

Looking for how to buy U Coin? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase U Coin on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.

UCOIN to Local Currencies

1 UCOIN to VND
300.5173
1 UCOIN to AUD
A$0.0174726
1 UCOIN to GBP
0.0084508
1 UCOIN to EUR
0.009707
1 UCOIN to USD
$0.01142
1 UCOIN to MYR
RM0.0484208
1 UCOIN to TRY
0.4646798
1 UCOIN to JPY
¥1.67874
1 UCOIN to ARS
ARS$15.145775
1 UCOIN to RUB
0.910174
1 UCOIN to INR
1.0005062
1 UCOIN to IDR
Rp187.2130848
1 UCOIN to KRW
15.8831644
1 UCOIN to PHP
0.6500264
1 UCOIN to EGP
￡E.0.5543268
1 UCOIN to BRL
R$0.0620106
1 UCOIN to CAD
C$0.0156454
1 UCOIN to BDT
1.386388
1 UCOIN to NGN
17.4884738
1 UCOIN to UAH
0.4719886
1 UCOIN to VES
Bs1.46176
1 UCOIN to CLP
$11.05456
1 UCOIN to PKR
Rs3.2377984
1 UCOIN to KZT
6.166229
1 UCOIN to THB
฿0.3696654
1 UCOIN to TWD
NT$0.3411154
1 UCOIN to AED
د.إ0.0419114
1 UCOIN to CHF
Fr0.009136
1 UCOIN to HKD
HK$0.0895328
1 UCOIN to MAD
.د.م0.1032368
1 UCOIN to MXN
$0.2122978
1 UCOIN to PLN
0.041683
1 UCOIN to RON
лв0.049677
1 UCOIN to SEK
kr0.109632
1 UCOIN to BGN
лв0.0190714
1 UCOIN to HUF
Ft3.8830284
1 UCOIN to CZK
0.23982
1 UCOIN to KWD
د.ك0.0034831
1 UCOIN to ILS
0.0391706

U Coin Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of U Coin, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Whitepaper
Official U Coin Website
Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About U Coin

Hot News

What is PublicAI ($PUBLIC)? Complete Guide to the AI Data Revolution Token

This comprehensive guide explores PublicAI’s revolutionary approach to human-in-the-loop AI development, the $PUBLIC token economy, and how this platform is reshaping the relationship between human expertise and artificial intelligence. Whether you’re an AI enthusiast, crypto investor, or simply curious about earning rewards for your knowledge, this article provides everything you need to understand PublicAI’s transformative ecosystem.

August 8, 2025

The Origin and Evolution of WINkLink

What is WIN? Quick Overview WIN token is a utility token launched in 2019 that powers the WINkLink ecosystem, the first comprehensive oracle system on the TRON blockchain. At its core, WINkLink crypto was designed to address the problem of information fragmentation and trust in decentralized applications by providing reliable, unpredictable, and verifiable random numbers, as well as integrating real-world data, events, and payment systems into blockchain environments. Unlike traditional oracles, WIN coin leverages TRON’s high-throughput infrastructure to create a more efficient and transparent system for developers and decentralized application (dApp) users. The Beginning: How WINkLink Started WINkLink token was

August 8, 2025

What is WIN? An Introduction to WINkLink Digital Assets

What Exactly is WINkLink (WIN) and Why Should You Care? WIN token is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency that powers the WINkLink decentralized platform, which focuses on providing reliable oracle services for smart contracts. Launched in July 2019, the WINkLink coin was developed to address the critical issue of connecting real-world data with blockchain applications in the decentralized finance (DeFi) and gaming sectors. With its robust oracle technology, the WIN crypto enables users and developers to access trustworthy, verifiable, and unpredictable data feeds, ensuring enhanced security, transparency, and efficiency for decentralized applications. Meet the Team: Who’s Building WINkLink and Their Track Record

August 8, 2025
