Founded in September of 2018, Pax Dollar is a flat-collateralized stablecoin. Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies that are designed to minimize the volatility of the price of the stablecoin, relative to a certain stable asset or a basket of assets. A stablecoin can be pegged to a cryptocurrency or flat money. In some cases, it can even be traded for commodities. Pax Dollar offers the advantage of transacting with blockchain assets through minimized price risk. The Pax Dollar tokens (USDP) are issued as ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain and are collateralized 1:1 through the USD held in Paxos-owned US bank accounts.

USDP Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as USDP, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of USDP? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our USDP price prediction page.

USDP Price History

Tracing USDP's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing USDP's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our USDP price history page.

How to buy USDP (USDP)

People Also Ask: Other Questions About USDP What is the price of USDP (USDP) today? The live price of USDP (USDP) is 0.9997 USD . What is the market cap of USDP (USDP)? The current market cap of USDP is $ 71.30M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of USDP by its real-time market price of 0.9997 USD . What is the circulating supply of USDP (USDP)? The current circulating supply of USDP (USDP) is 71.32M USD . What was the highest price of USDP (USDP)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of USDP (USDP) is 2.0006 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of USDP (USDP)? The 24-hour trading volume of USDP (USDP) is $ 6.66K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

