Axelar to Tunisian Dinar Conversion Table
WAXL to TND Conversion Table
TND to WAXL Conversion Table
- 1 WAXL0.17618 TND
- 5 WAXL0.880899 TND
- 10 WAXL1.76 TND
- 50 WAXL8.81 TND
- 100 WAXL17.62 TND
- 1,000 WAXL176.18 TND
- 5,000 WAXL880.9 TND
- 10,000 WAXL1,761.8 TND
- 1 TND5.676 WAXL
- 5 TND28.38 WAXL
- 10 TND56.76 WAXL
- 50 TND283.8 WAXL
- 100 TND567.6 WAXL
- 1,000 TND5,676 WAXL
- 5,000 TND28,380 WAXL
- 10,000 TND56,760 WAXL
Axelar (WAXL) is currently trading at DT 0.17618 TND , reflecting a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The 24-hour trading volume stands at DT6.94K with a fully diluted market capitalisation of DT206.16M TND. For a deeper look at live trends, charts, and historical data, visit our dedicated Axelar Price page.
3.41B TND
Circulation Supply
6.94K
24-Hour Trading Volume
206.16M TND
Market Cap
0.33%
Price Change (1D)
DT 0.0644
24H High
DT 0.0587
24H Low
The WAXL to TND trend chart above displays both live prices and historical movements. You can switch between timeframes—24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, 90 days, and more—to analyse short- and long-term trends, identify market patterns, and track Axelar's fluctuations against TND. This visual tool helps support informed trading and investment decisions. For the most up-to-date market information, check the current Axelar price.
WAXL to TND Conversion Summary
As of | 1 WAXL = 0.17618 TND | 1 TND = 5.676 WAXL
Today, the exchange rate for 1 WAXL to TND is 0.17618 TND.
Buying 5 WAXL will cost 0.880899 TND and 10 WAXL is valued at 1.76 TND.
1 TND can be traded for 5.676 WAXL.
50 TND can be converted to 283.8 WAXL, excluding any platform or gas fees.
The conversion rate of 1 WAXL to TND has changed by -18.78% in the last 7 days.
In the last 24 hours, the rate has fluctuated by 0.33%, reaching a high of 0.187506 TND and a low of 0.17091 TND.
One month ago, the value of 1 WAXL was 0.1742 TND, which represents a +1.13% change in its current value.
In the last 90 days, WAXL has changed by 0.00032027 TND, resulting in a +0.18% change in its value.
WAXL to TND Conversion Volatility and Price Trends
In the past 24 hours, Axelar (WAXL) has fluctuated between 0.17091 TND and 0.187506 TND, reflecting short-term market volatility. Over the last 7 days, the price ranged from a low of 0.17091 TND to a high of 0.22259 TND. You can view detailed WAXL to TND price movements and volatility data for the past 24 hours, 7 days, 30 days, and 90 days in the table below.
|Last 24 hours
|Last 7 days
|Last 30 days
|Last 90 days
|High
|DT 0.17
|DT 0.2
|DT 0.26
|DT 0.26
|Low
|DT 0.14
|DT 0.14
|DT 0.14
|DT 0.11
|Average
|DT 0.17
|DT 0.17
|DT 0.17
|DT 0.14
|Volatility
|+9.00%
|+23.60%
|+62.44%
|+79.38%
|Change
|-4.43%
|-19.54%
|+1.14%
|-0.36%
Axelar Price Forecast in TND for 2027 and 2030
Axelar’s price outlook is shaped by market demand, adoption trends, institutional involvement, and broader economic factors. Using a projected 5% annual growth rate, here are some potential WAXL to TND forecasts for the coming years:
WAXL Price Prediction for 2027
By 2027, Axelar could reach approximately DT0.184989, assuming a steady 5% annual growth rate from the current price level.
WAXL Price Prediction for 2030
By 2030, WAXL may rise to around DT0.214148 TND, following the same long-term growth model.
These estimates are hypothetical and intended as directional forecasts, not financial advice. For more insights, including short-term forecasts and long-term predictions up to 2040, visit our Axelar Price Prediction page for detailed market outlooks and future scenarios.
Axelar Overview
Tunisian Dinar Overview
WAXL to TND Market Statistics
1,240,823,657.978546
ETH
Current WAXL to TND Exchange Rate
The live Axelar (WAXL) price today is DT 0.176179797581056605786, with a 0.33% change over the past 24 hours. The current WAXL to TND conversion rate is DT 0.176179797581056605786 per WAXL.
Discover More Axelar on MEXC
The Tunisian Dinar (TND), the official currency of Tunisia, is much more than a simple medium of exchange. It is a powerful symbol of the nation's economic resilience and rich cultural heritage. Introduced in 1960, shortly after Tunisia's independence from France, the Dinar, often symbolized as د.ت, replaced the Tunisian Franc and marked the start of the country's journey towards independent economic sovereignty.
In the daily lives of Tunisians, the Dinar plays an integral role. All wages, prices, and services are calculated and transacted in Dinars. The currency reflects the country's economic activities, encompassing key sectors such as agriculture, tourism, textiles, and manufacturing. It supports these sectors, facilitating trade and investment. Moreover, Tunisians living abroad send remittances home, which are converted into Dinars, and these funds significantly contribute to the national economy, supporting families and stimulating economic growth.
The Central Bank of Tunisia manages the Dinar and has the crucial task of maintaining its stability. The bank's monetary policies focus on stabilizing the currency, controlling inflation, and supporting sustainable economic growth. The stability of the Dinar is not only crucial for the health of the country's economy but also for instilling confidence among local and international investors. The central bank's role in managing the Dinar is therefore of utmost importance to the Tunisian economy.
The Dinar's stability is also essential for international trade. The value of the Dinar has a direct impact on Tunisia's export prices, as it affects the competitiveness of goods like olive oil, textiles, and agricultural products on the global market. A steady Dinar is thus vital for maintaining competitive export prices and attracting foreign direct investment.
The design and symbolism of the Tunisian Dinar also hold significant cultural importance. Banknotes and coins feature images of historic figures, ancient landmarks, and symbols of Tunisia’s arts and natural beauty. These designs are not merely for financial transactions; they narrate stories of Tunisia’s past and present, fostering a sense of national identity and pride.
Finally, it is worth noting that the Tunisian Dinar has also made its mark in the world of cryptocurrencies. According to MEXC crypto-to-fiat exchange data, one of the most popular Zerebro currency pair is the ZEREBRO to TND, indicating that the Tunisian Dinar is actively engaged in the rapidly evolving digital currency landscape.
In conclusion, the Tunisian Dinar is a robust symbol of Tunisia's economic resilience and cultural heritage. It is a testament to the country's journey towards economic sovereignty and a crucial component of its ongoing economic stability and growth. From daily transactions and international trade to remittances and cultural symbolism, the Dinar plays a central role in the economic and cultural life of Tunisia.
WAXL Trading Pairs Available on MEXC
Spot
WAXL/USDT
|0.06
|Trade
The table above shows a list of WAXL Spot trading pairs, covering markets where Axelar is directly exchanged with major cryptocurrencies such as USDT, USDC, and more. Spot trading allows users to buy or sell WAXL at current market prices without using leverage.
Futures
Explore WAXL Futures trading pairs from the most popular Perpetual Futures contracts that allow long and short positions. MEXC is a leading platform in crypto derivatives, offering up to 500x leverage, deep liquidity and a wide selection of Axelar futures markets for strategic trading.
Buy Axelar with TND in 3 Easy Steps
Create a MEXC Account
Sign up on the MEXC website or download the MEXC App. Complete your identity verification to get started.
Deposit TND
Fund your account with TND using your preferred payment method, such as bank transfers, credit cards, or P2P trading.
Buy Axelar
Head to the Spot or Futures trading page, search for Axelar, and instantly complete your purchase with your deposited TND.
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WAXL and TND in USD Terms: Overview and Insights
Axelar (WAXL) vs USD: Market Comparison
Axelar Price Overview
- Current Price (USD): $0.06051
- 7-Day Change: -18.78%
- 30-Day Trend: +1.13%
Why Do Crypto Prices Fluctuate?
- Market Sentiment: News, social media trends, or whale activity can trigger sharp moves.
- Adoption & Utility: Updates to the network, usage growth, or partnerships can influence long-term value.
- Macroeconomics: Inflation, interest rates, and the strength of the US dollar can affect crypto demand.
- Regulatory Changes: Announcements from governments or financial authorities often move the market.
Why This Matters
- A rising price means your crypto is gaining value, which is good for sellers.
- A falling price may offer a buying opportunity. However, it also carries risk.
USD: The Global Benchmark for Crypto Prices
Most cryptocurrencies, including WAXL, are priced in US dollars (USD) across global crypto exchanges, regardless of your local currency.
So whether you are converting to TND, the USD price of WAXL remains the primary market benchmark.
[WAXL Price] [WAXL to USD]
Tunisian Dinar (TND) vs USD: Market Snapshot
Exchange Rate Overview
- Current Rate (TND/USD): 0.34358995150571425
- 7-Day Change: -0.11%
- 30-Day Trend: -0.11%
Why Do Exchange Rates Fluctuate?
- Interest Rates: Central banks raising or lowering rates influence investor behaviour.
- Inflation: Lower inflation helps a currency hold its value.
- Economic Indicators: Data like GDP growth, employment, and trade balance impact confidence.
- Market Sentiment: News, policy changes, or political shifts can trigger rapid changes.
Why This Matters
- A stronger TND means you will pay less to get the same amount of WAXL.
- A weaker TND means you will pay more, even if the crypto's USD price did not change.
Want to Take Advantage of the Current Rate?
Buy WAXL securely with TND on our Buy Crypto channels.
What Influences the WAXL to TND Exchange Rate?
The exchange rate between Axelar (WAXL) and Tunisian Dinar (TND) is influenced by a range of global and local factors. If you are interested to trade or invest in WAXL, understanding what drives this conversion can help you make more informed decisions.
1. Market Sentiment and News
Crypto markets are highly reactive to sentiment. Positive developments, such as major partnerships, increased adoption, or favourable media coverage-can drive up demand and increase the WAXL to TND rate. On the flip side, negative press, security issues, or regulatory actions may result in price drops.
2. Government Regulation and Legal Clarity
The regulatory environment in both the cryptocurrency's key markets and TND-issuing countries plays a major role. Supportive policies can increase confidence and adoption, pushing rates higher. On the other hand, restrictive or unclear regulations often introduce market uncertainty.
3. TND Currency Strength and Local Economic Indicators
Traditional economic factors like interest rates, inflation, and GDP performance directly influence TND's strength. When TND weakens due to inflation or policy changes, investors may seek alternatives like WAXL, increasing demand and raising the exchange rate.
4. Blockchain and Technology Developments
For cryptocurrencies like Axelar, improvements in technology such as network upgrades, scalability solutions, or ecosystem expansion-often lead to increased adoption and price growth. These changes can enhance investor confidence and influence exchange rates positively.
5. Global Financial Events and Market Trends
Macroeconomic trends such as global inflation fears, geopolitical tensions, or changes in interest rates by central banks can prompt a shift toward digital assets as a store of value. In uncertain times, demand for WAXL may rise, impacting its conversion to TND.
Convert WAXL to TND Instantly
Use our real-time WAXL to TND converter to track the latest rates. Whether you are planning a trade or watching market trends, our tool offers up-to-the-minute pricing and historical charts to help you stay informed.
Frequently Asked Questions
How is the WAXL to TND exchange rate calculated in India?
The WAXL to TND exchange rate in India is based on the current value of WAXL (often in TND), converted to TND using institutional-grade FX rates. The rate reflects real-time market pricing pulled from deep global liquidity sources.
Why does the WAXL to TND exchange rate change so frequently in India?
The WAXL to TND rate changes frequently because both WAXL and fiat currencies react to global news, supply/demand conditions, and market activity in India as well. Prices can shift every few seconds, especially during high-volatility periods.
What's the difference between the displayed rate in India and what I actually receive when converting?
The displayed WAXL to TND in India rate is real-time and reflects market conditions. Actual conversion rates may differ slightly due to spreads, slippage, or execution timing.
Can the WAXL to TND rate vary between exchanges in India?
Yes. Pricing differences occur due to variations in liquidity, trading volume, regional demand, and fee structures across different platforms.
Why might the WAXL to TND rate be higher or lower today compared to yesterday in India?
Rates move based on macroeconomic news, investor sentiment, central bank announcements, inflation data, or crypto-specific developments such as upgrades or ETF-related events.
Is now a good time to convert WAXL to TND, or should I wait?
There is no guaranteed correct time. Review price trends, historical data, and global economic conditions to support your decision-making.
What tools can help me time my WAXL to TND conversion better in India?
Live charts, moving averages, RSI, volume analysis, and market news are commonly used tools. Many users also set price alerts for key levels.
How can I understand the trend of WAXL against TND over time?
Use the interactive chart on this page to analyse historical prices, identify patterns, and compare trends across different timeframes.
How do news and regulations affect the WAXL to TND rate in India?
India local regulation, inflation data, interest rate changes, and geopolitical events can strengthen or weaken TND, influencing the conversion rate even if WAXL remains stable.
What crypto-specific events can influence the WAXL to TND exchange rate?
Halvings, protocol upgrades, whale activity, ETF approvals, and new exchange listings often create price movements that impact the WAXL to TND rate.
Can I compare the WAXL to TND rate with other currencies?
Yes. You can switch between various India's fiat currencies or cryptocurrencies using our converter to find the most favourable comparison.
How do I know if the WAXL to TND rate is fair?
Check the rate against major market indexes or compare it across several exchanges. Our converter uses aggregated real-time data to maintain competitive pricing.
What is the best way to monitor the WAXL to TND rate throughout the day?
Bookmark this page or the WAXL price page and use the live chart to track intraday movements and potential entry opportunities.
Is the WAXL to TND conversion rate affected by weekends or holidays in India?
Yes, while cryptocurrencies trade 24/7, fiat market liquidity may tighten on weekends or holidays, potentially widening spreads or increasing volatility. However, please note that different countries may have specific holidays in their respective regions.
Can I set a target WAXL to TND price and convert when it hits?
The converter itself doesn't execute trades, but you can set alerts or use limit orders on MEXC to automate your execution at specific price levels.
Where can I learn more about what influences WAXL and TND in India?
Browse the content above for insights into macroeconomic drivers, market dynamics, and historical performance data for WAXL and TND.
What's the difference between converting WAXL to TND and trading it?
Converting simply checks the 1:1 value between WAXL and TND. Trading involves buying or selling on open markets with additional tools such as limit orders, derivatives, or leverage.
Is WAXL to TND a common reference for crypto investors?
Many investors track WAXL prices in TND or stablecoins. WAXL to TND is useful for real-world valuation, hedging against local currency fluctuations, or planning cash-outs in India.
What happens to the WAXL to TND rate during major economic events?
During inflation reports, interest-rate decisions, or crises, fiat volatility often increases. TND may strengthen or weaken depending on global risk sentiment, which directly affects the conversion rate.
How does MEXC ensure accurate and competitive WAXL to TND rates?
MEXC aggregates prices from deep global liquidity pools, applies minimal spreads, and updates rates in real time to ensure accuracy and transparency.
Axelar News and Market Updates
Explore More About Axelar
Axelar Price
Learn more about Axelar (WAXL) and track real-time price with live charts, trends, historical data, and more.
Axelar Price Prediction
Explore WAXL forecasts, technical insights, and market sentiment to better understand where Axelar may be headed.
How to Buy Axelar
Want to buy Axelar? Discover multiple purchase methods and follow our step-by-step guide to get started on MEXC.
WAXL/USDT (Spot Trading)
Trade WAXL/USDT with real-time execution, deep liquidity, and low fees on MEXC's Spot trading platform.
WAXL USDT (Futures Trading)
Go long or short on WAXL with leverage. Explore WAXL USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalise on market swings.
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Why Buy Axelar with MEXC?
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Disclaimer
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.