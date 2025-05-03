What is Wilder World (WILD)

Wilder World is an immersive 5D Metaverse built on Ethereum , Unreal Engine 5 & ZERO.Collective ownership will be fueled by an NFT marketplace, in which NFT’s are made liquid by enabling fractionalized ownership — thereby creating the possibility for people with limited funds to be co-owners of high value assets; installing democratic ideals of inclusion at the core. And for an independent economy within Wilder World, a native currency will be released; a token by the name WILD.

Wilder World Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as Wilder World, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of WILD? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our Wilder World price prediction page.

Wilder World Price History

Tracing WILD's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing WILD's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our Wilder World price history page.

WILD to Local Currencies

Wilder World Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Wilder World, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Wilder World What is the price of Wilder World (WILD) today? The live price of Wilder World (WILD) is 0.1511 USD . What is the market cap of Wilder World (WILD)? The current market cap of Wilder World is $ 60.08M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of WILD by its real-time market price of 0.1511 USD . What is the circulating supply of Wilder World (WILD)? The current circulating supply of Wilder World (WILD) is 397.59M USD . What was the highest price of Wilder World (WILD)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of Wilder World (WILD) is 7.418 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of Wilder World (WILD)? The 24-hour trading volume of Wilder World (WILD) is $ 68.02K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

