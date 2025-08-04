What is YALA (YALA)

Yala is a Bitcoin-based asset protocol designed to enhance Bitcoin liquidity across multiple ecosystems through the use of $YU, a Bitcoin-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the U.S. dollar. By allowing users to deposit BTC and mint $YU natively, Yala facilitates Bitcoin’s integration into the broader decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape, enabling various yield-generating opportunities while ensuring capital efficiency.

YALA (YALA) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of YALA (YALA) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about YALA token's extensive tokenomics now!

YALA to Local Currencies

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YALA What is the price of YALA (YALA) today? The live price of YALA (YALA) is 0.18551 USD . What is the market cap of YALA (YALA)? The current market cap of YALA is $ 45.70M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of YALA by its real-time market price of 0.18551 USD . What is the circulating supply of YALA (YALA)? The current circulating supply of YALA (YALA) is 246.36M USD . What was the highest price of YALA (YALA)? As of 2025-08-04 , the highest price of YALA (YALA) is 0.84042 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of YALA (YALA)? The 24-hour trading volume of YALA (YALA) is $ 105.25K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

