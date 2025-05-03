What is YearnFinance (YFI)

Yearn.finance is an aggregator service for decentralized finance (DeFi) investors, using automation to allow them to maximize profits from yield farming.

YearnFinance Price Prediction

Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as YearnFinance, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of YFI? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our YearnFinance price prediction page.

YearnFinance Price History

Tracing YFI's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing YFI's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our YearnFinance price history page.

How to buy YearnFinance (YFI)

YFI to Local Currencies

YearnFinance Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of YearnFinance, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

People Also Ask: Other Questions About YearnFinance What is the price of YearnFinance (YFI) today? The live price of YearnFinance (YFI) is 5,256.1 USD . What is the market cap of YearnFinance (YFI)? The current market cap of YearnFinance is $ 177.77M USD . It is calculated by multiplying the current supply of YFI by its real-time market price of 5,256.1 USD . What is the circulating supply of YearnFinance (YFI)? The current circulating supply of YearnFinance (YFI) is 33.82K USD . What was the highest price of YearnFinance (YFI)? As of 2025-05-04 , the highest price of YearnFinance (YFI) is 94,267.68541 USD . What is the 24-hour trading volume of YearnFinance (YFI)? The 24-hour trading volume of YearnFinance (YFI) is $ 329.87K USD . You can discover more tradeable tokens on MEXC and check their 24-hour trading volume.

