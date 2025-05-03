Wyckoff Pattern: A Simplified Guide For Beginners
ZIGCOIN Price(ZIG)
The current price of ZIGCOIN (ZIG) today is 0.08131 USD with a current market cap of $ 116.54M USD. ZIG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZIGCOIN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 214.55K USD
- ZIGCOIN price change within the day is -0.39%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.43B USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZIG to USD price on MEXC.
Track the price changes of ZIGCOIN for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00031862
|-0.38%
|30 Days
|$ +0.009991
|+14.00%
|60 Days
|$ -0.009244
|-10.21%
|90 Days
|$ -0.017174
|-17.44%
Today, ZIG recorded a change of $ -0.00031862 (-0.38%), reflecting its latest market activity.ZIGCOIN 30-Day Price Change
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ +0.009991 (+14.00%), showing the token's short-term performance.ZIGCOIN 60-Day Price Change
Expanding the view to 60 days, ZIG saw a change of $ -0.009244 (-10.21%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.ZIGCOIN 90-Day Price Change
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.017174 (-17.44%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Explore the latest pricing details of ZIGCOIN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
-0.38%
+5.05%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZIGChain is the next evolution of Zignaly's vision, emerging as an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain designed to democratize wealth generation. Build innovative wealth generation protocols within our ecosystem, empowering wealth managers to deploy them into accessible investment strategies that democratize financial opportunities. Launched in 2018, Zignaly—an FSCA-licensed social investment platform and top Binance Link Partner—has a robust community of over 600,000 registered users, 30,000 unique $ZIG holders, 100,000 followers on X, and tens of thousands more on Telegram and Discord.
ZIGCOIN is available on MEXC, providing you with the convenience of purchasing, holding, transferring, and staking the token directly on our platform. Whether you are a seasoned investor or a newcomer to the world of cryptocurrencies, MEXC offers a user-friendly interface and a variety of tools to manage your ZIGCOIN investments effectively. For more detailed information about this token, we invite you to visit our digital asset introduction page.
Additionally, you can:
- Check ZIG staking availabilityto see how you can earn rewards on your holdings.
- Read reviews and analytics about ZIGCOIN on our blog to stay informed about the latest market trends and expert insights.
Our comprehensive resources are designed to make your ZIGCOIN buying experience smooth and informed, ensuring you have all the tools and knowledge needed to invest confidently.
Cryptocurrency price predictions involve forecasting or speculating on the future values of cryptocurrencies. These forecasts aim to predict the potential future worth of specific cryptocurrencies, such as ZIGCOIN, Bitcoin, or Ethereum. What will be the future price of ZIG? How much will it be worth in 2026, 2027, 2028, and up to 2050? For detailed prediction information, please check out our ZIGCOIN price prediction page.
Tracing ZIG's price trajectory provides valuable insights into its past performance and helps investors understand the factors influencing its value over time. Understanding these historical patterns can offer valuable context for assessing ZIG's potential future trajectory. For detailed price history information, please check out our ZIGCOIN price history page.
Looking for how to buy ZIGCOIN? The process is straightforward and hassle-free! You can easily purchase ZIGCOIN on MEXC by following our step-by-step How to Buy guide. We provide you with detailed instructions and video tutorials, demonstrating how to sign up on MEXC and use the various convenient payment options available.
|1 ZIG to VND
₫2,139.67265
|1 ZIG to AUD
A$0.1260305
|1 ZIG to GBP
￡0.0609825
|1 ZIG to EUR
€0.0715528
|1 ZIG to USD
$0.08131
|1 ZIG to MYR
RM0.3471937
|1 ZIG to TRY
₺3.1271826
|1 ZIG to JPY
¥11.7753142
|1 ZIG to RUB
₽6.7430383
|1 ZIG to INR
₹6.8723212
|1 ZIG to IDR
Rp1,332.9506064
|1 ZIG to KRW
₩113.8795336
|1 ZIG to PHP
₱4.512705
|1 ZIG to EGP
￡E.4.1248563
|1 ZIG to BRL
R$0.4594015
|1 ZIG to CAD
C$0.1122078
|1 ZIG to BDT
৳9.911689
|1 ZIG to NGN
₦130.7229001
|1 ZIG to UAH
₴3.382496
|1 ZIG to VES
Bs7.15528
|1 ZIG to PKR
Rs22.9229152
|1 ZIG to KZT
₸42.1071966
|1 ZIG to THB
฿2.691361
|1 ZIG to TWD
NT$2.4970301
|1 ZIG to AED
د.إ0.2984077
|1 ZIG to CHF
Fr0.0666742
|1 ZIG to HKD
HK$0.6301525
|1 ZIG to MAD
.د.م0.7529306
|1 ZIG to MXN
$1.5920498
For a more in-depth understanding of ZIGCOIN, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
