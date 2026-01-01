ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live aixCB by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.AIXCB market cap is 329,797 USD. Track real-time AIXCB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live aixCB by Virtuals price today is 0 USD.AIXCB market cap is 329,797 USD. Track real-time AIXCB to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About AIXCB

AIXCB Price Info

What is AIXCB

AIXCB Whitepaper

AIXCB Official Website

AIXCB Tokenomics

AIXCB Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

aixCB by Virtuals Logo

aixCB by Virtuals Price (AIXCB)

Unlisted

1 AIXCB to USD Live Price:

$0.00033195
$0.00033195$0.00033195
-6.00%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:42:40 (UTC+8)

aixCB by Virtuals Price Today

The live aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) price today is $ 0, with a 6.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXCB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIXCB.

aixCB by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 329,797, with a circulating supply of 993.51M AIXCB. During the last 24 hours, AIXCB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.113304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIXCB moved -0.65% in the last hour and -21.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Market Information

$ 329.80K
$ 329.80K$ 329.80K

--
----

$ 329.80K
$ 329.80K$ 329.80K

993.51M
993.51M 993.51M

993,506,898.7058917
993,506,898.7058917 993,506,898.7058917

The current Market Cap of aixCB by Virtuals is $ 329.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIXCB is 993.51M, with a total supply of 993506898.7058917. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 329.80K.

aixCB by Virtuals Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H Low
$ 0
$ 0$ 0
24H High

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

$ 0.113304
$ 0.113304$ 0.113304

$ 0
$ 0$ 0

-0.65%

-6.02%

-21.03%

-21.03%

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price History USD

During today, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of aixCB by Virtuals to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-6.02%
30 Days$ 0-43.31%
60 Days$ 0-70.84%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for aixCB by Virtuals

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AIXCB in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of aixCB by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price aixCB by Virtuals will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for AIXCB price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking aixCB by Virtuals Price Prediction.

What is aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB)

aixCB Capital is a community-backed, AI-driven venture capital initiative focused on funding and supporting early-stage AI, AI Agents, and Decentralized Science (DeSci) projects. By leveraging cutting-edge technology and a strong network of collaborators, aixCB Capital bridges the gap between visionary founders and the resources they need to succeed.Enabling community-driven governance for transparent and inclusive decision-making, ensuring alignment with stakeholder interests.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About aixCB by Virtuals

What is the current price of aixCB by Virtuals?

Trading at ₹0.0299773384559890995000, aixCB by Virtuals has shown a price movement of -6.02% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact AIXCB's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 993506898.7058917 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of aixCB by Virtuals?

Its market capitalization is ₹29782907.94026159677000, ranking #5275 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

AIXCB recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.0292630117586344564000 and ₹0.0319008730518998325000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does aixCB by Virtuals fit within the Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight category?

As a Artificial Intelligence (AI),Base Ecosystem,AI Agents,Virtuals Protocol Ecosystem,Binance Alpha Spotlight token, AIXCB competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About aixCB by Virtuals

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:42:40 (UTC+8)

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about aixCB by Virtuals

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05337
$0.05337$0.05337

+433.70%

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000001811
$0.00000000001811$0.00000000001811

+447.12%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000003360
$0.0000003360$0.0000003360

+170.96%

NOVASIM

NOVASIM

NOVA

$0.00000000931
$0.00000000931$0.00000000931

+115.50%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000005433
$0.0000005433$0.0000005433

+81.10%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.