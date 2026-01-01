aixCB by Virtuals Price Today

The live aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) price today is $ 0, with a 6.03% change over the past 24 hours. The current AIXCB to USD conversion rate is $ 0 per AIXCB.

aixCB by Virtuals currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 329,797, with a circulating supply of 993.51M AIXCB. During the last 24 hours, AIXCB traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.113304, while the all-time low was $ 0.

In short-term performance, AIXCB moved -0.65% in the last hour and -21.03% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

aixCB by Virtuals (AIXCB) Market Information

Market Cap $ 329.80K$ 329.80K $ 329.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 329.80K$ 329.80K $ 329.80K Circulation Supply 993.51M 993.51M 993.51M Total Supply 993,506,898.7058917 993,506,898.7058917 993,506,898.7058917

