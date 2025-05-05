BitcoinSoV Price (BSOV)
The live price of BitcoinSoV (BSOV) today is 0.00235677 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.74K USD. BSOV to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BitcoinSoV Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BitcoinSoV price change within the day is -1.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.71M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BSOV to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BSOV price information.
During today, the price change of BitcoinSoV to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BitcoinSoV to USD was $ -0.0000069232.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BitcoinSoV to USD was $ -0.0002094056.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BitcoinSoV to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.58%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000069232
|-0.29%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002094056
|-8.88%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BitcoinSoV: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.20%
-1.58%
+0.40%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BitcoinSoV: A Proof of Work Decentralized, Fungible, Censorship Free, Deflationary Currency. Providing any one in the world with a true Store of Value protected from inflation. BitcoinSov is mined using a simple Keccak256 (Sha3) algorithm. There is No ICO, No Pre-mine, and No Governance. This allows for BSoV to be completely decentralized and fairly distributed. With each transfer of BSoV tokens, 1% of the total transaction is burned forever.
|1 BSOV to VND
₫62.01840255
|1 BSOV to AUD
A$0.0036529935
|1 BSOV to GBP
￡0.0017675775
|1 BSOV to EUR
€0.0020739576
|1 BSOV to USD
$0.00235677
|1 BSOV to MYR
RM0.0100634079
|1 BSOV to TRY
₺0.0909477543
|1 BSOV to JPY
¥0.3408125097
|1 BSOV to RUB
₽0.1951876914
|1 BSOV to INR
₹0.1991942004
|1 BSOV to IDR
Rp38.6355675888
|1 BSOV to KRW
₩3.3007977912
|1 BSOV to PHP
₱0.130800735
|1 BSOV to EGP
￡E.0.1195118067
|1 BSOV to BRL
R$0.0133157505
|1 BSOV to CAD
C$0.0032523426
|1 BSOV to BDT
৳0.287290263
|1 BSOV to NGN
₦3.7890026967
|1 BSOV to UAH
₴0.098041632
|1 BSOV to VES
Bs0.20739576
|1 BSOV to PKR
Rs0.6644205984
|1 BSOV to KZT
₸1.2204769122
|1 BSOV to THB
฿0.078009087
|1 BSOV to TWD
NT$0.0723764067
|1 BSOV to AED
د.إ0.0086493459
|1 BSOV to CHF
Fr0.0019325514
|1 BSOV to HKD
HK$0.0182649675
|1 BSOV to MAD
.د.م0.0218236902
|1 BSOV to MXN
$0.046192692