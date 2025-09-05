DAOBase (BEE) Price Information (USD)

DAOBase (BEE) real-time price is $0.0103497. Over the past 24 hours, BEE traded between a low of $ 0.010013 and a high of $ 0.01045999, showing active market volatility. BEE's all-time high price is $ 0.02974805, while its all-time low price is $ 0.00840027.

In terms of short-term performance, BEE has changed by -- over the past hour, +0.06% over 24 hours, and +10.43% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

DAOBase (BEE) Market Information

The current Market Cap of DAOBase is $ 569.23K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BEE is 55.00M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 10.35M.