Devs are working Price (DAW)
The live price of Devs are working (DAW) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 736.88K USD. DAW to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Devs are working Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Devs are working price change within the day is -0.85%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.92M USD
During today, the price change of Devs are working to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Devs are working to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Devs are working to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Devs are working to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.85%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Devs are working: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
-0.85%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
DAW is a meme token designed as a social experiment focused on developer behavior and community dynamics. Many meme tokens launch daily and disappear just as quickly, often due to early developer sell-offs or lack of long-term direction. DAW takes a different approach by intentionally removing the developer selling from the equation. The goal is to observe how a token performs when the team commits to holding their tokens and continuing to engage with the project. DAW does not claim to offer utility or make promises of success. Instead, it explores whether a meme token can sustain interest and growth through consistent community involvement and developer restraint. The project is open-ended by design, aiming to highlight how much—or how little—developer actions influence a token’s lifecycle.
Understanding the tokenomics of Devs are working (DAW) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DAW token's extensive tokenomics now!
