Digital ASSet Treasury Price Today

The live Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) price today is $ 0.00000615, with a 7.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000615 per DAT.

Digital ASSet Treasury currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,153.65, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M DAT. During the last 24 hours, DAT traded between $ 0.00000572 (low) and $ 0.00000615 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00316335, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000496.

In short-term performance, DAT moved -- in the last hour and +17.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Market Information

Market Cap $ 6.15K$ 6.15K $ 6.15K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.15K$ 6.15K $ 6.15K Circulation Supply 1000.00M 1000.00M 1000.00M Total Supply 999,997,905.875043 999,997,905.875043 999,997,905.875043

