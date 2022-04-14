ExchangeDEX+
The live Digital ASSet Treasury price today is 0.00000615 USD. DAT market cap is 6,153.65 USD.

More About DAT

DAT Price Info

What is DAT

DAT Official Website

DAT Tokenomics

DAT Price Forecast

Digital ASSet Treasury Price (DAT)

1 DAT to USD Live Price:

+7.60%1D
Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Live Price Chart
Digital ASSet Treasury Price Today

The live Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) price today is $ 0.00000615, with a 7.63% change over the past 24 hours. The current DAT to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00000615 per DAT.

Digital ASSet Treasury currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 6,153.65, with a circulating supply of 1000.00M DAT. During the last 24 hours, DAT traded between $ 0.00000572 (low) and $ 0.00000615 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00316335, while the all-time low was $ 0.00000496.

In short-term performance, DAT moved -- in the last hour and +17.53% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Market Information

$ 6.15K
--
$ 6.15K
1000.00M
999,997,905.875043
The current Market Cap of Digital ASSet Treasury is $ 6.15K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of DAT is 1000.00M, with a total supply of 999997905.875043. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.15K.

Digital ASSet Treasury Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00000572
24H Low
$ 0.00000615
24H High

$ 0.00000572
$ 0.00000615
$ 0.00316335
$ 0.00000496
+7.63%

+17.53%

+17.53%

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Digital ASSet Treasury to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Digital ASSet Treasury to USD was $ -0.0000061059.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Digital ASSet Treasury to USD was $ -0.0000061282.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Digital ASSet Treasury to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+7.63%
30 Days$ -0.0000061059-99.28%
60 Days$ -0.0000061282-99.64%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for Digital ASSet Treasury

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of DAT in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Digital ASSet Treasury could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

Want to know what price Digital ASSet Treasury will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for DAT price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Digital ASSet Treasury Price Prediction.

What is Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT)

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) is a community-driven memecoin on Solana inspired by the idea of revolutionizing modern treasury management. With 33.3% of its total supply reserved for the Treasury, DAT fuses meme culture with financial innovation — turning decentralized finance into something fun, inclusive, and transparent. Born on Pump.fun, DAT has quickly gained traction among Solana enthusiasts who believe that the future of finance belongs to the people — one meme and one treasury at a time.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide.

Digital ASSet Treasury (DAT) Resource

About Digital ASSet Treasury

What is the current price of Digital ASSet Treasury?

Trading at ₹0.000552589779489750000, Digital ASSet Treasury has shown a price movement of 7.62% over the last 24 hours.

How does token supply impact DAT's valuation?

Supply plays a major role: with 999997905.875043 tokens in circulation, scarcity or inflation can significantly affect price behavior over long horizons.

What is the market cap of Digital ASSet Treasury?

Its market capitalization is ₹552917.739277577250000, ranking #12052 globally and indicating the scale of network adoption.

What's the 24h trading activity?

DAT recorded ₹-- in trading volume, demonstrating current liquidity and user activity.

What is the 24h price range?

It has moved between ₹0.000513953420923800000 and ₹0.000552589779489750000, helping investors evaluate short-term momentum.

How does Digital ASSet Treasury fit within the Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem category?

As a Solana Ecosystem,Meme,Solana Meme,Pump.fun Ecosystem token, DAT competes with similar assets based on utility, supply, adoption, and performance trends.

What long-term tokenomics trends matter?

Emissions, burns, unlock schedules, and staking rewards—often tied to -- economics—can affect future supply and market confidence.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Digital ASSet Treasury

How much will 1 Digital ASSet Treasury be worth in 2030?
If Digital ASSet Treasury were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Digital ASSet Treasury prices and expected ROI.
