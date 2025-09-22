What is Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO)

A memecoin on Ethereum inspired by Matt Furie the cultural theme of “The Last Dance.” Disco (DISCO) is a community-driven cryptocurrency launched on the Ethereum blockchain. The project originates from Matt Furie, the artist known for his role in shaping internet meme culture. DISCO takes inspiration from “The Last Dance,” a narrative uniting the memeverse and online communities through shared cultural references. Positioned as a digital collectible within Ethereum’s ecosystem, DISCO reflects the intersection of art, culture, and blockchain participation, encouraging engagement among collectors and community members.

Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DISCO token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) How much is Disco By Matt Furie (DISCO) worth today? The live DISCO price in USD is 0.00014982 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current DISCO to USD price? $ 0.00014982 . Check out The current price of DISCO to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Disco By Matt Furie? The market cap for DISCO is $ 141.49K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of DISCO? The circulating supply of DISCO is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of DISCO? DISCO achieved an ATH price of 0.00108868 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of DISCO? DISCO saw an ATL price of 0.00010576 USD . What is the trading volume of DISCO? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for DISCO is -- USD . Will DISCO go higher this year? DISCO might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out DISCO price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

