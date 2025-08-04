Drop Staked INIT Price (DEINIT)
Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) is currently trading at 0.63437 USD with a market cap of $ 38.94K USD. DEINIT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the DEINIT to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate DEINIT price information.
During today, the price change of Drop Staked INIT to USD was $ +0.079903.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Drop Staked INIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Drop Staked INIT to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Drop Staked INIT to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.079903
|+14.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Drop Staked INIT: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-1.41%
+14.41%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Drop is a liquid staking protocol for the Interchain, backed by Lido & the first member of Lido Alliance, deployed as an Integrated App on Neutron. Drop allows users to liquid-stake various Interchain assets (such as Cosmos ATOM, Celestia TIA, Neutron NTRN, Initia INIT etc.) and provides a huge variety of highly efficient use cases for the the assets, coming from a deeply integrated DeFi ecosystem.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Understanding the tokenomics of Drop Staked INIT (DEINIT) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about DEINIT token's extensive tokenomics now!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 DEINIT to VND
₫16,693.44655
|1 DEINIT to AUD
A$0.9769298
|1 DEINIT to GBP
￡0.4757775
|1 DEINIT to EUR
€0.5455582
|1 DEINIT to USD
$0.63437
|1 DEINIT to MYR
RM2.6833851
|1 DEINIT to TRY
₺25.7998279
|1 DEINIT to JPY
¥93.25239
|1 DEINIT to ARS
ARS$857.2558995
|1 DEINIT to RUB
₽50.4514461
|1 DEINIT to INR
₹55.3931884
|1 DEINIT to IDR
Rp10,399.5065328
|1 DEINIT to KRW
₩877.4098344
|1 DEINIT to PHP
₱36.4382128
|1 DEINIT to EGP
￡E.30.4053541
|1 DEINIT to BRL
R$3.5207535
|1 DEINIT to CAD
C$0.8690869
|1 DEINIT to BDT
৳76.5811464
|1 DEINIT to NGN
₦959.7066545
|1 DEINIT to UAH
₴26.1804499
|1 DEINIT to VES
Bs78.02751
|1 DEINIT to CLP
$615.3389
|1 DEINIT to PKR
Rs177.7441303
|1 DEINIT to KZT
₸339.958883
|1 DEINIT to THB
฿20.5853065
|1 DEINIT to TWD
NT$18.9296008
|1 DEINIT to AED
د.إ2.3281379
|1 DEINIT to CHF
Fr0.507496
|1 DEINIT to HKD
HK$4.9734608
|1 DEINIT to MAD
.د.م5.7347048
|1 DEINIT to MXN
$11.9515308
|1 DEINIT to PLN
zł2.3344816
|1 DEINIT to RON
лв2.7785406
|1 DEINIT to SEK
kr6.1216705
|1 DEINIT to BGN
лв1.0657416
|1 DEINIT to HUF
Ft218.1408119
|1 DEINIT to CZK
Kč13.4613314
|1 DEINIT to KWD
د.ك0.19221411
|1 DEINIT to ILS
₪2.1632017