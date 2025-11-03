Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Price Information (USD)

24-hour price change range: 24H Low $ 0.982071, 24H High $ 0.992332, All Time High $ 1.13, Lowest Price $ 0.926229, Price Change (1H) +0.30%, Price Change (1D) +0.47%, Price Change (7D) -0.19%

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) real-time price is $0.990103. Over the past 24 hours, AIDAUSDC traded between a low of $ 0.982071 and a high of $ 0.992332, showing active market volatility. AIDAUSDC's all-time high price is $ 1.13, while its all-time low price is $ 0.926229.

In terms of short-term performance, AIDAUSDC has changed by +0.30% over the past hour, +0.47% over 24 hours, and -0.19% in the past 7 days. This provides you with a quick overview of its latest price trends and market dynamics on MEXC.

Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC (AIDAUSDC) Market Information

Market Cap $ 113.52M, Volume (24H) --, Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 113.52M, Circulation Supply 114.77M, Total Supply 114,772,921.187424

The current Market Cap of Gaib AI Dollar Alpha USDC is $ 113.52M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of AIDAUSDC is 114.77M, with a total supply of 114772921.187424. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 113.52M.